Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzen all secured their places in the group stage with 26 other already qualified teams, including defending champions Real Madrid.

Ahead of Thursday draw scheduled to hold in Istanbul, Turkey, here is how teams have been seeded.

Pot 1

Since UEFA changed the criteria for seeding, champions of the highest-ranked European leagues are guaranteed to be in the main pot. Therefore, the Champions League winners and La Liga Real Madrid will be accompanied in pot 1 by Eintracht Frankfurt, the champions of the Europa League.

Premier League champions Manchester City, Serie A champions AC Milan, winners of the Bundesliga Bayern, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Primeira Liga champions Porto and Eredivisie champions Ajax, are the other teams that make up this pot.

Pot 2

Pots 2, 3 and 4 contain the remaining teams, seeded based on their 2022 UEFA club coefficients.

In pot 2 includes, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur.

Either of these teams will meet the teams in pots 1, 3 and 4, but two teams from the same league, will not be drawn into the same group.

Pot 3

This pot will see Italian teams Inter Milan and Napoli and German side Borussia Dortmund give substance to some groups, if paired with equally tough opponents from other pots.

RB Salzburg, Shaktar Donetsk, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Bayer Leverkusen are the other teams that make up pot 3.

Pot 4

The fourth - and yet to be concluded pot - will have the weakest teams, although it contains some tough teams like Marseille. The French side finished second in Ligue 1 last season.