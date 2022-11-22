QATAR 2022

Check out Lionel Messi's iconic Adidas World Cup boots which costs over N250,000

David Ben
The Argentine maestro is a long-standing ambassador of the sportswear giants and will be sporting another trademark boots at what is likely his last World Cup.

Lionel Messi's new World Cup boots
Lionel Messi's new World Cup boots

The FIFA World Cup is one of few trophies Lionel Messi is yet to win in his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old has previously admitted time is running out for him to claim the silverware with Argentina as he would be hoping to do so at this year’s edition in Qatar.

The Albaceleste have found form at the right time and are regarded as one of the contenders for this year’s showpiece in Qatar, having narrowly missed out in the 2014 edition, losing to Germany in the finals in Brazil.

The PSG star will also be debuting new boots for the 2022 World Cup as has been customary since his debut in 2006.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina's charge at the 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lead Argentina's charge at the 2022 World Cup AFP

While Messi did once wear Nike boots, he has only ever donned adidas boots on the senior World Cup stage and this year is certainly no different.

adidas X SPEEDPORTAL LEYENDA1
adidas X SPEEDPORTAL LEYENDA1 Adidas

Messi will have a literal golden touch in Qatar thanks to his new boots from adidas.

The gold-coloured ‘X Speedportal Leyenda’ was released to mark Messi's fifth World Cup and was inspired by elements of the shoes the Argentine icon wore on his tournament debut back in 2006.

'Leyenda' is Spanish for legend and is a fitting nod to the 35-year-old who has won a record seven Ballon d'Ors.

The iconic shoes are designed for speed and agility with a carbon-fibre insert providing a big spring without the weight.

'Leyenda' signature X Speedportal1
'Leyenda' signature X Speedportal1 Twitter

They currently have a retail price of N270,155 ($355), and should Messi go on to win the tournament, these boots will likely skyrocket in value as they become a possible collector's item.

The boot can be viewed and purchased on adidas' official website.

Messi will debut the boots in Argentina's first match of the 2022 World Cup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

