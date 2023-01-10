ADVERTISEMENT
6 footballers who collapsed on the pitch and died

Fabian Simiyu
Former Newcastle United footballer Cheick Tiote collapsed on the pitch and died on June 5, 2017

The late Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United on April 9, 2016.
Death is cruel and inevitable and it has claimed the lives of some of the great footballers in the world of football.

Cheick Tiote of Ivory Coast and Antonio Puerta of Spain died after collapsing on the pitch. May their souls rest in piece.

Cheick Tiote was pronounced dead on June 5, 2017, after collapsing while on a morning routine with Beijing Enterprises Group.

The late Cheick Tiote of Beijing Enterprises Group F.C. takes part in a training session for their 4th round match against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright F.C. during the 2017 Chinese Football Association China League on April 7, 2017.
READ: Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Tiote was given a state funeral when his body was brought back to Africa. He was one of the best footballers in Ivory Coast at the time.

Football as a sport lost an icon on June 26, 2003, when Marc Vivien Foe collapsed and died later on during Cameroon versus Colombia match.

Lee Bowyer (Leeds) skips past the late Marc Vivien Foe (West Ham) on October 30, 1999.
At the time of his collapse, no one was near him but an autopsy was carried out and it showed that Foe had a hereditary disease that increases the risk of death during exertion.

Former Spanish and Sevilla Antonio Puerta collapsed while jogging on August 28, 2007, before Sevilla versus Getafe kick-off.

The trophies are lined up before the Antonio Puerta Trophy 2022 match between Sevilla FC and Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on August 6, 2022.
He was pronounced dead after three days of being in a prolonged cardiac arrest. He was 22 years old at the time of his death.

Hungary as a nation will live to remember Miklos Feher who collapsed and died on January 25, 2004, while playing for Benfica.

The late Miklos Feher
Miklos played well on that day for the Portuguese-based club only for him to collapse during the closing minutes of the match. May his soul rest in peace.

Phil O'Donnell died on December 29, 2007, after collapsing while being substituted by his club in the Scottish League.

The late Phil O'Donnell of Motherwell FC on October 10, 2004.
The incident was alarming since the 35-year-old had not shown any signs of illness throughout the whole match. He was pronounced dead after the final whistle.

Samuel Okwaraji of Nigeria collapsed and died on the pitch while on duty for the national team on August 12, 1989, at the Lagos National Stadium.

Samuel Okwaraji (centre)
Okwaraji collapsed in the 77th minute against Angola and the rest is history. Africa was robbed of a great footballer on that day.

