Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today

Heung-Min Son

Real Madrid are interested in signing Heung-Min Son who is also keen on moving away from the London-based club after being the club's talisman alongside Harry Kane for several seasons.

AFP

Son has never won a single trophy while at Tottenham Hotspur and he is sure of doing it while Real Madrid which is among the most decorated clubs in the world.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is over the moon after being a regular starter at Chelsea and he is hoping that he will make it into England's World Cup Squad.

AFP

Loftus-Cheek has rejuvenated his career under Graham Potter and Chelsea fans are hoping that he doesn't get injured again after being out for a greater part of his career.

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are monitoring Manchester United's long-term target Victor Osimhen of Napoli after he impressed during the Roma-Napoli match on October 23, 2022.

AFP

Osimhen has netted 5 goals for Napoli in all competitions this season and he could have surpassed the 5 goal mark were it not for an injury that he picked up early when the season kicked off.

More developing football stories

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way out of Chelsea to Juventus as the club wants to use him in a swap deal to land Adrien Rabiot.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has dismissed rumours that he will be returning to Manchester United as the club's director of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to returning to Italy with Napoli after being snubbed by a string of Premier League clubs.

AFP