Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Heung-Min Son, Victor Osimhen, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Heung-Min Son, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Victor Osimhen
From left: Heung-Min Son, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Victor Osimhen

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Real Madrid are interested in signing Heung-Min Son who is also keen on moving away from the London-based club after being the club's talisman alongside Harry Kane for several seasons.

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022.
Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022. AFP

READ: Son carries the load for Spurs amid Kane drought

Son has never won a single trophy while at Tottenham Hotspur and he is sure of doing it while Real Madrid which is among the most decorated clubs in the world.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is over the moon after being a regular starter at Chelsea and he is hoping that he will make it into England's World Cup Squad.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek during a past press conference on October 24, 2022.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek during a past press conference on October 24, 2022. AFP

Loftus-Cheek has rejuvenated his career under Graham Potter and Chelsea fans are hoping that he doesn't get injured again after being out for a greater part of his career.

Chelsea are monitoring Manchester United's long-term target Victor Osimhen of Napoli after he impressed during the Roma-Napoli match on October 23, 2022.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli in action V Roma on October 23, 2022.
Victor Osimhen of Napoli in action V Roma on October 23, 2022. AFP

Osimhen has netted 5 goals for Napoli in all competitions this season and he could have surpassed the 5 goal mark were it not for an injury that he picked up early when the season kicked off.

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way out of Chelsea to Juventus as the club wants to use him in a swap deal to land Adrien Rabiot.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has dismissed rumours that he will be returning to Manchester United as the club's director of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to returning to Italy with Napoli after being snubbed by a string of Premier League clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United on October 16, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United on October 16, 2022. AFP

Arsenal are desperate to land Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and they are willing to do anything including sending Sambi Lokonga the opposite way plus some cash to complete the transfer.

