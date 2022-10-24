Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is set to hold with Cristiano Ronaldo today on November 24, 2022, days after dropping him from the Manchester United squad that faced Chelsea in the Premier League.

AFP

It is rumored that part of the discussions between Ronaldo and Ten Hag will be to decide his future at the club now that he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Kasper Schmeichel

Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was booed by his own fans ahead of their clash with Nantes on October 23, 2022.

AFP

Kasper Schmeichel switched from Leicester to Nice on August 3, 2022, which means that he is still new at the club. Nothing has been communicated yet as to what led to the chants.

Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace are ready to hold talks with star man Wilfried Zaha over a new long-term contract after having a good start in the 2022/23 season.

AFP

Zaha has scored 4 goals for Palace and assisted once in the Premier League, one of his best stats for Palace in the first few games of the campaign.

More developing football stories

Villarreal star Alex Baena was brutally sent off after lifting his shirt to pay an emotional tribute to the club's late vice-president, Jose Manuel Llaneza.

Newcastle have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion's main man Leandro Trossard according to the latest transfer rumours.

Harry Maguire is ready for a Manchester United return to boost his England World Cup prospects.

Reports in UK are indicating that Chelsea are plotting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United after falling out with Erik ten Hag.