Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel, and Wilfried Zaha are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfried Zaha.
A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Erik ten Hag is set to hold with Cristiano Ronaldo today on November 24, 2022, days after dropping him from the Manchester United squad that faced Chelsea in the Premier League.

Manchester United, manager Erik Ten Hag at press conference on August 13, 2022.
READ: 'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

It is rumored that part of the discussions between Ronaldo and Ten Hag will be to decide his future at the club now that he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was booed by his own fans ahead of their clash with Nantes on October 23, 2022.

Kasper Schmeichel in action for Nice on October 23, 2022.
Kasper Schmeichel switched from Leicester to Nice on August 3, 2022, which means that he is still new at the club. Nothing has been communicated yet as to what led to the chants.

Crystal Palace are ready to hold talks with star man Wilfried Zaha over a new long-term contract after having a good start in the 2022/23 season.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace (L) and Seamus Coleman of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022, in Liverpool.
Zaha has scored 4 goals for Palace and assisted once in the Premier League, one of his best stats for Palace in the first few games of the campaign.

Villarreal star Alex Baena was brutally sent off after lifting his shirt to pay an emotional tribute to the club's late vice-president, Jose Manuel Llaneza.

Newcastle have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion's main man Leandro Trossard according to the latest transfer rumours.

Harry Maguire is ready for a Manchester United return to boost his England World Cup prospects.

Reports in UK are indicating that Chelsea are plotting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United after falling out with Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool lead the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG, with the 17-year-old forward set to become a free agent next summer.

