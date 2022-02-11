RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel arrives for Club World Cup final

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was able to fly out to Abu Dhabi in time for Saturday's Club World Cup final

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will be in the dugout for the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras after landing in Abu Dhabi on Friday following a negative Covid-19 test.

Tuchel had missed Chelsea's past two games, including Wednesday's 1-0 win over Al Hilal, after contracting the virus last week.

He had been isolating at home in line with government protocols, before eventually testing negative and receiving clearance to travel and join up with the squad.

Assistant coach Zsolt Low, who has been in temporary charge along with Arno Michels, said the staff had been in constant communication with Tuchel despite his absence in the UAE.

Asked earlier if Tuchel's presence on Saturday would make a difference, midfielder Jorginho said: "Of course it gives you more, there's more energy in the changing room.

"It'll be really important for us if he could be here."

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Lampard brushes off criticism of Dele Alli over Everton unveiling

New signings Dele Alli (left) and Donny van de Beek are introduced to Everton fans Creator: Lindsey Parnaby