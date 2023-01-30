Chelsea sweats over Fernandez's deal & other transfer stories today

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Chelsea in Fernandez talks

Chelsea have been in constant talks with Benfica over Enzo Fernadez's transfer fee and The Blues are running out of time with one day left before the January transfer window is shut.

AFP

Chelsea are reluctant to pay $130.8 million (Sh16.2 billion) to land the youngster's services.

Benfica are in no hurry to sell Enzo who impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar with Argentina.

Brighton rejects Arsenal's bid for Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected Arsenal's latest bid for Moises Caicedo which was in the region of $86.9 million (Sh10.8 billion)

AFP

Brighton wants to keep the Ecuadorian playmaker at the club until June 2025 when his contract with the club expires.

Aaron Mooy to Nottingham Forest

Aaron Mooy has dumped Newcastle United for Nottingham Forest after managing to convince Eddie Howe to let him leave for his dream destination.

AFP

He will undergo his medical tests with Forest today. It is uncertain if Newcastle will jump into the market for his replacement.

Sean Dyche to take over at Everton

Everton are waiting to confirm Sean Dyche as their new manager after sacking Frank Lampard over inconsistency in the league.

AFP