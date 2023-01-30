The transfer window in Europe has less than one day remaining and clubs are making their last signings to bolster their squads.
Chelsea sweats over Fernandez's deal & other transfer stories today
Chelsea are in direct talks with Benfica over the transfer of Fernandez to Stamford Bridge
It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.
Chelsea in Fernandez talks
Chelsea have been in constant talks with Benfica over Enzo Fernadez's transfer fee and The Blues are running out of time with one day left before the January transfer window is shut.
Chelsea are reluctant to pay $130.8 million (Sh16.2 billion) to land the youngster's services.
Benfica are in no hurry to sell Enzo who impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar with Argentina.
Brighton rejects Arsenal's bid for Caicedo
Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected Arsenal's latest bid for Moises Caicedo which was in the region of $86.9 million (Sh10.8 billion)
Brighton wants to keep the Ecuadorian playmaker at the club until June 2025 when his contract with the club expires.
Aaron Mooy to Nottingham Forest
Aaron Mooy has dumped Newcastle United for Nottingham Forest after managing to convince Eddie Howe to let him leave for his dream destination.
He will undergo his medical tests with Forest today. It is uncertain if Newcastle will jump into the market for his replacement.
Sean Dyche to take over at Everton
Everton are waiting to confirm Sean Dyche as their new manager after sacking Frank Lampard over inconsistency in the league.
The club will then try to bring in new signings hours before the transfer window is closed to support the new manager.
