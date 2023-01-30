ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea sweats over Fernandez's deal & other transfer stories today

Fabian Simiyu
Chelsea are in direct talks with Benfica over the transfer of Fernandez to Stamford Bridge

Enzo Fernandez (left) and Moises Caicedo
The transfer window in Europe has less than one day remaining and clubs are making their last signings to bolster their squads.

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Chelsea have been in constant talks with Benfica over Enzo Fernadez's transfer fee and The Blues are running out of time with one day left before the January transfer window is shut.

Enzo Fernandez in action for Argentina at the World Cup
Chelsea are reluctant to pay $130.8 million (Sh16.2 billion) to land the youngster's services.

Benfica are in no hurry to sell Enzo who impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar with Argentina.

Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected Arsenal's latest bid for Moises Caicedo which was in the region of $86.9 million (Sh10.8 billion)

Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton
Brighton wants to keep the Ecuadorian playmaker at the club until June 2025 when his contract with the club expires.

Aaron Mooy has dumped Newcastle United for Nottingham Forest after managing to convince Eddie Howe to let him leave for his dream destination.

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy trains in Kazan
He will undergo his medical tests with Forest today. It is uncertain if Newcastle will jump into the market for his replacement.

Everton are waiting to confirm Sean Dyche as their new manager after sacking Frank Lampard over inconsistency in the league.

Sean Dyche
The club will then try to bring in new signings hours before the transfer window is closed to support the new manager.

