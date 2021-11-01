RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea in a 'good place' ahead of Malmo clash, says Tuchel

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League in his first season in charge at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League in his first season in charge at Chelsea Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League in his first season in charge at Chelsea Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Thomas Tuchel has praised his Chelsea players for the way they have dispatched opponents in recent weeks, saying the team are in a "good place" ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Malmo.

Recommended articles

The European champions are three points clear at the top of the Premier League and well-placed to progress from Group H of the Champions League.

Tuchel's side are unbeaten in six matches since their loss in September to group leaders Juventus. During that run they hammered Malmo 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

"We are in a good place," Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference on Monday. "We know what it takes to have these kind of results, the effort we put into it. 

"At the same time, we set the standards that we set in every match so tomorrow we start again from scratch."

The German said the match in Sweden would be the "fifth or sixth game in a row" in which his side had been considered to be favourites.

"I like a lot how my team approaches these matches because we put in a lot of effort and put in a lot of intensity and give not too much on the general view about it that we are the favourites but we proved our point on the pitch and that is absolutely necessary tomorrow."

But Tuchel warned that winless Malmo could be dangerous as they would have nothing to lose and could play with freedom.

"Malmo maybe need an extraordinary performance and they will prepare for this," he said. 

"Any team on this kind of level is able to create an extraordinary performance, so we should be prepared and we should be humble and respectful enough towards the game and towards the opponent and anything can happen."

Chelsea's defenders have been in outstanding goalscoring form this season, with wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell notching seven goals between them.

James is the club's joint top-scorer this season -- level on four goals for the season with injured striker Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel said it was important not to rely on only one or two players to score goals but also stressed the importance of having consistent goalscorers.

"I'm happy when we create chances," added the Chelsea boss, who said his wing-backs were often acting as midfielders because of his defensive back three . "I'm happy when we have in the end five, six players in the box to be dangerous.

"In the system that we play it's crucial that the wing-backs are there and have the freedom to be dangerous and the second one is of course defenders need to be dangerous for set pieces."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Spurs in advanced talks with ex-Chelsea boss Conte: reports

Spurs in advanced talks with ex-Chelsea boss Conte: reports

Chelsea in a 'good place' ahead of Malmo clash, says Tuchel

Chelsea in a 'good place' ahead of Malmo clash, says Tuchel

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

African players in Europe: Proud Zaha, outrageous Khazri

African players in Europe: Proud Zaha, outrageous Khazri

Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge

Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge

Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge

Tottenham sack Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham sack Nuno Espirito Santo

Find out why more Chinese athletes are travelling to Iten

Find out why more Chinese athletes are travelling to Iten

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his partner is expecting twins Creator: Oli SCARFF

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Real Madrid back on top after Osasuna stalemate, Falcao rolls back the years against Barca

Senior service: Rayo Vallecano's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao on Wednesday Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Bayern Munich suffer historic 5-0 cup thrashing at Moenchengladbach

France defender Lucas Hernandez (C) and his Bayern Munich team-mates look shell-shocked after losing at Moenchengladbach on Wednesday Creator: Ina Fassbender