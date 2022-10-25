UCL

Chelsea off to the next round after a tough fight

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kai Havertz secured Chelsea's qualification to the UCL round of 16 by scoring the second goal for The Blues.

Chelsea s Kai Havertz (right) celebrates scoring their side s second goal of the game with team-mate Mateo Kovacic during the UEFA Champions League group E match at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on October 25, 2022.
Chelsea s Kai Havertz (right) celebrates scoring their side s second goal of the game with team-mate Mateo Kovacic during the UEFA Champions League group E match at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on October 25, 2022.

Chelsea have qualified for the round of 16 after ending RB Salzburg's 40-games unbeaten streak. After the Salzburg win, it now means that Graham Potter is unbeaten in his first 9 games as the Chelsea boss.

Read Also

It is fair enough to say that Chelsea were wasteful during the whole match as the result could have been different were it not for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to waste a clear chance.

Today's match was a must-win for both teams but then there is always one winner at the end of it all. As it stands, RB Salzburg have dropped to the UEFA Europa League.

Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea celebrates after scoring against RB Salzburg on October 25, 2022.
Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea celebrates after scoring against RB Salzburg on October 25, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Best in the World' - Reactions as Chelsea fans sing Reece James praises after Milan humbling at the Bridge

Chelsea are still gathering momentum under Graham Potter and the win has for sure instilled some confidence in them in this rebuilding process.

Despite the 2-1 win over Chelsea, it has been noted once again that Chelsea still lacks composure on the ball while being pressed hard by the opponents.

Chelsea's ball retention is a bit wanting hence Potter needs to address the issue once they get back to training in London.

"We attacked well, created some chances. A bit disappointed to only be 1-0 at half-time. One mistake or action from them, which can happen at this level, but we responded really well.

Kai Havertz of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal against RB Salzburg on October 25, 2022.
Kai Havertz of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal against RB Salzburg on October 25, 2022. AFP

"Great goal from Kai and overall we deserved to go through. It was hard work but it's going to be at this level. I'm delighted for the players." Said Potter after the match.

Chelsea will play against GNK Dinamo Zagreb in their last match of the group stage on November 2, 2022.

More from category

  • FIFA Uncovered

    'FIFA Uncovered' is coming to Netflix this winter and here's what we know about it

  • Chelsea s Kai Havertz (right) celebrates scoring their side s second goal of the game with team-mate Mateo Kovacic during the UEFA Champions League group E match at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on October 25, 2022.

    Chelsea off to the next round after a tough fight

  • UCL Matchday Live Blog

    UCL Matchday Live Update

Recommended articles

'FIFA Uncovered' is coming to Netflix this winter and here's what we know about it

'FIFA Uncovered' is coming to Netflix this winter and here's what we know about it

Chelsea off to the next round after a tough fight

Chelsea off to the next round after a tough fight

UCL Matchday Live Update

UCL Matchday Live Update

Ten Hag welcomes Ronaldo back into Manchester United's first team

Ten Hag welcomes Ronaldo back into Manchester United's first team

'Who will win?'- 4 Champions League matches to watch today

'Who will win?'- 4 Champions League matches to watch today

'Families in football'- Did you know these footballers are brothers?

'Families in football'- Did you know these footballers are brothers?

E choke: 30 games in 10 days for Premier League clubs in 'no-break' Xmas schedule

E choke: 30 games in 10 days for Premier League clubs in 'no-break' Xmas schedule

5 things to observe this winter at FIFA World Cup venue

5 things to observe this winter at FIFA World Cup venue

African women break bounds again, as Cynthia Ishimwe makes history

African women break bounds again, as Cynthia Ishimwe makes history

Trending

From left: Paul Pogba, Thiago Alcantara, Rafael da Silva, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.
LISTICLE

'Families in football'- Did you know these footballers are brothers?

Cristiano Ronaldo
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ten Hag welcomes Ronaldo back into Manchester United's first team

UCL Matchday Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

UCL Matchday Live Update

Manchester City
PREMIER LEGAUE

E choke: 30 games in 10 days for Premier League clubs in 'no-break' Xmas schedule

Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.
OPINION

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

From left: Federico Valverde, Adrien Rabiot, Kevin De Bruyne and Thiago Silva.
UCL

'Who will win?'- 4 Champions League matches to watch today

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
QATAR 2022

5 things to observe this winter at FIFA World Cup venue

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) celebrates the victory during the Audi 2022 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs match between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal held at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on October 16, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Kenyans are eagerly awaiting Victor Wanyama's big announcement