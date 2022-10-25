Chelsea off to the next round after a tough fight

It is fair enough to say that Chelsea were wasteful during the whole match as the result could have been different were it not for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to waste a clear chance.

Today's match was a must-win for both teams but then there is always one winner at the end of it all. As it stands, RB Salzburg have dropped to the UEFA Europa League.

AFP

Chelsea are still gathering momentum under Graham Potter and the win has for sure instilled some confidence in them in this rebuilding process.

Despite the 2-1 win over Chelsea, it has been noted once again that Chelsea still lacks composure on the ball while being pressed hard by the opponents.

Chelsea's ball retention is a bit wanting hence Potter needs to address the issue once they get back to training in London.

"We attacked well, created some chances. A bit disappointed to only be 1-0 at half-time. One mistake or action from them, which can happen at this level, but we responded really well.

AFP

"Great goal from Kai and overall we deserved to go through. It was hard work but it's going to be at this level. I'm delighted for the players." Said Potter after the match.