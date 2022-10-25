Chelsea have qualified for the round of 16 after ending RB Salzburg's 40-games unbeaten streak. After the Salzburg win, it now means that Graham Potter is unbeaten in his first 9 games as the Chelsea boss.
Chelsea off to the next round after a tough fight
Kai Havertz secured Chelsea's qualification to the UCL round of 16 by scoring the second goal for The Blues.
Read Also
It is fair enough to say that Chelsea were wasteful during the whole match as the result could have been different were it not for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to waste a clear chance.
Today's match was a must-win for both teams but then there is always one winner at the end of it all. As it stands, RB Salzburg have dropped to the UEFA Europa League.
READ: 'Best in the World' - Reactions as Chelsea fans sing Reece James praises after Milan humbling at the Bridge
Chelsea are still gathering momentum under Graham Potter and the win has for sure instilled some confidence in them in this rebuilding process.
Despite the 2-1 win over Chelsea, it has been noted once again that Chelsea still lacks composure on the ball while being pressed hard by the opponents.
Chelsea's ball retention is a bit wanting hence Potter needs to address the issue once they get back to training in London.
"We attacked well, created some chances. A bit disappointed to only be 1-0 at half-time. One mistake or action from them, which can happen at this level, but we responded really well.
"Great goal from Kai and overall we deserved to go through. It was hard work but it's going to be at this level. I'm delighted for the players." Said Potter after the match.
Chelsea will play against GNK Dinamo Zagreb in their last match of the group stage on November 2, 2022.
More from category
-
'FIFA Uncovered' is coming to Netflix this winter and here's what we know about it
-
Chelsea off to the next round after a tough fight
-
UCL Matchday Live Update