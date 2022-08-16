Chelsea are close to completing their sixth transfer of the summer with a deal for Cesare Casadei reportedly set to be completed in no time pending documentation and a medical.
Chelsea set to complete the €20 million signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a €20 million deal with Inter Milan for Italian teenage sensation, Cesare Casadei
Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal is pretty much done with the magic words "here we go" confirming the imminent arrival of the 19-year-old midfielder to Stamford Bridge.
The deal is reported to be worth €20 million as Inter Milan will receive €15 million as the transfer fee and a further €5 million in add-ons.
According to a report on Sky Sports, the agreement for Casadei's signature is worth £12.6m (€15m) plus £4.2m (€5m) in add-ons, just as Fabrizio Romano had reported as well.
The deal is all but done, hinging on the very last details between the two clubs being filed after which the midfielder is expected to sign a six-year contract.
The teenage midfield sensation is expected to leave Milan for England on Wednesday and then undergo a medical on Thursday after which he will be unveiled as a Chelsea player.
How will Cesare Casadei fit in at Chelsea?
Casadei's signing is viewed as more of one for the future for Chelsea rather than right now, the 19-year-old is unlikely to make an instant impact at the club or even make it into the first team this season.
The Italian prodigy is yet to play a game of first-team football for Inter Milan but has been very prolific for the age-grade teams with 40 goals and 8 assists in 105.
His keen eye for goal as a central midfielder earned Casadei the nickname "Italian Frank Lampard" after the Chelsea legend who made a name as a high-scoring midfielder.
