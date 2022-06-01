PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea set to lose the best football director in the world as “Iron Lady” departs

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea director, Marina Granovskaia is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of the transfer window.

Marina Granovskaia set to leave Chelsea
Marina Granovskaia set to leave Chelsea

According to reports from German media, Bild, Chelsea director and transfer chief Marina Granovskaia is set to leave the club in August.

Recommended articles

The 47-year old Russian is reportedly going to step down from her role which she has occupied since 2014 but will now reportedly leave the club after the summer transfer window.

The report comes just a few days after American tycoon, Todd Boehly completed his £4.25billion takeover of the club.

Marina Granovskaia was named the best club director in European football in December 2021, an accolade she still holds to this day.

Marina Granovskaia was named the best club director
Marina Granovskaia was named the best club director Imago

Roman Abramovich sues European Union council over sanctions

Bale confirms Real Madrid departure after 5 Champions League titles in 9 years

Pogone! Manchester United and Pogba to be finally free from each other this June

No official connection has been made, linking Marina’s departure to Todd Boehly’s arrival but that is the most obvious conclusion.

The Russian-Canadian supremo is well known as a trusted aide to Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s former owner who was forced to sell the club under controversial circumstances.

Marina’s close ties to Abramovich could most likely be the reason for her imminent departure from Stamford Bridge.

Roman Abramovich no longer owns Chelsea FC.
Roman Abramovich no longer owns Chelsea FC. 2f83db52-4c39-4a64-b95b-2c93ec6bb80a

She first started working with the Russian oligarch as a personal assistant in 1997 and moved to London with him in 2003 when Abramovich bought Chelsea.

It is entirely likely that Granovskaia wants to quit out of loyalty to Roman with whom she has a 25-year working relationship.

The reports announcing Marina Granovskaia’s imminent exit from Chelsea also revealed the club to be lining up Andrea Berta as her replacement.

Andrea Berta is Atletico Madrid's director
Andrea Berta is Atletico Madrid's director Imago

The 50-year old Italian is currently the director of Spanish club, Atletico Madrid, a role he has occupied since 2017.

But pending his reported appointment, Marina Granovskaia will oversee the transfer deals this summer with the club in a rebuilding process.

Chelsea are expected to have a busy window with multiple first-team players on their way out of the club.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Marina Granovskaia set to leave Chelsea

    Chelsea set to lose the best football director in the world as “Iron Lady” departs

  • Richarlison has been in the eye following an incident during a match with Chelsea

    Everton forward posts defiant message following proposed FA sanctions

  • PA Images

    Pogone! Manchester United and Pogba to be finally free from each other this June

Recommended articles

Chelsea set to lose the best football director in the world as “Iron Lady departs

Chelsea set to lose the best football director in the world as “Iron Lady” departs

Everton forward posts defiant message following proposed FA sanctions

Everton forward posts defiant message following proposed FA sanctions

Pogone! Manchester United and Pogba to be finally free from each other this June

Pogone! Manchester United and Pogba to be finally free from each other this June

Boxing promoter thinks Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing promoter thinks Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk

Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle out for Nigerian-born winger

Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle out for Nigerian-born winger

Finalissima: Argentina, Italy set for 'Cup of Champions' showdown at Wembley

Finalissima: Argentina, Italy set for 'Cup of Champions' showdown at Wembley

Trending

MADARAKA CUP

Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1million on Madaraka Day
RUGBY

Fans decry exorbitant ticket prices for Rugby 15s match

Kenya simbas in past action photo Kenya Simbas Twitter

Finalissima: Argentina, Italy set for 'Cup of Champions' showdown at Wembley

2022 Finalissima
CAF-CL

Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - MAY 30: Wydad AC players celebrates following their sides victory during the CAF Champions League Final 2022 match between Al Ahly and Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V on May 30, 2022 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle out for Nigerian-born winger

Arnaut Danjuma could be close to a Premier League return
BOXING

Boxing promoter thinks Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).
UCL

Karim Benzema wins best player award

Benzema explains reason for Panenka penalty for Real Madrid against Man City
PREMIER LEAGUE

Pogone! Manchester United and Pogba to be finally free from each other this June

PA Images