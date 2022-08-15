Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

The Blues have managed to make about four signings regardless but still, look a bit short of the kind of depth they need.

Chelsea managed to sign Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Marc Cucurella, having spent £150 million on recruitments this summer after missing out on some key targets.

Chelsea kicked off the Premier League season with a far from a convincing win over Everton in their season opener before settling for a point at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

The Blues dropped points in dramatic fashion having been ahead in the game twice with Thomas Tuchel taking out his frustrations on Spurs coach Antonio Conte, during and after the game.

Chelsea launch bid for Anthony Gordon

At the end of the London derby, reports emerged that Chelsea had made a £40 million offer to sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old winger has long been a target for Newcastle but the Blues are now keen to sign the winger-turned-striker from Everton who are reportedly short of cash as per Evening Standard.

Everton could be ready to sell Gordon who is currently valued at £45m, with Frank Lampard keen to raise funds to acquire a proven striker since Richarlison's summer exit to Spurs.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to tackle fitness issues and Lampard has so far had to utilize Gordon in a more central position in his absence.

Chelsea's interest in Gordon adds to a long list of Chelsea attacking targets with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on the Blues shortlist.

Everton REJECT £40m Chelsea bid for Anthony Gordon

However, latest reports have now claimed that Chelsea have seen their initial bid for Anthony Gordon rejected as per Sky Sports via ESPN.

The 21-year-old winger was given the No. 10 jersey by Everton in the summer and has been forced into a striker's role early this season due to injuries to other players.

The report also suggests that Everton will demand at least £50m to even consider a deal, and Newcastle United could be prepared to re-join the race if Chelsea have an offer accepted.