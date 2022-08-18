TRANSFERS

Chelsea hoping to reach Aubameyang breakthrough soon

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea could reach an agreement for the Barcelona striker this week.

Could Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang be the solution to Chelsea's attack?
Could Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang be the solution to Chelsea's attack?

Chelsea are still very much keen on wrapping up some deals before the end of this summer's transfer window.

The Blues have missed out on some key targets but at the same time, managed to bring in some reinforcements in all areas of the pitch.

Chelsea have so far concluded deals for attacker Raheem Sterling, center back Kalidou Koulibaly, midfield prodigy Carney Chukwuemeka, wonderkid goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina and wingback Marc Cucurella.

Thomas Tuchel has also insisted his side may need to get more deals done if they are to compete for the Premier League title this season, having let go of two attackers already this summer.

Todd Boehly has been focused on signing expensive young players for Chelsea
Todd Boehly has been focused on signing expensive young players for Chelsea Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea are currently seeking replacements, just in time before the window shuts at the end of the month.

As part of Chelsea's recruitment plans this summer, Thomas Tuchel's side has identified a number of attackers with Everton's Anthony Gordon being linked with a switch as well as Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of F.C Barcelona during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Real Madrid and F.C Barcelona at Las Vegas,NV on July 23, 2022
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of F.C Barcelona during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Real Madrid and F.C Barcelona at Las Vegas,NV on July 23, 2022 AFP

Reports today claim that Chelsea have scheduled a meeting this afternoon with Barcelona and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's representatives to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge as per Evening Standard.

The former Arsenal captain is reluctant to make a summer switch, having arrived at Camp Now just seven months ago at the end of the January transfer window.

Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested in his services, but the 33-year-old striker is said to have his mind focused on Champions League football.

Reports also claim that a fee of around £24 million could be enough to secure the 33-year-old, with Barcelona needing to sell players due to their financial problems.

Co-incidentally Chelsea have already lost a couple of their transfer targets this summer to the Catalans having registered interest in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha.

Thomas Tuchel is keen on a reunion with Aubameyang this summer
Thomas Tuchel is keen on a reunion with Aubameyang this summer AFP

The Blues also saw their defender Andreas Christensen leave for the Spanish giants on a free transfer this window.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, holds a positive relationship with Aubameyang from their time together at Borussia Dortmund and could use Robert Lewandowski’s arrival at Camp Nou to convince his former player to return to the Premier League.

Although, Aubameyang and Lewandowski have thrived together at Borussia Dortmund under then-manager - Jurgen Klopp who is now the head coach of Liverpool.

Chelsea have already agreed on a £12.6m move for 19-year-old Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei, with an official announcement already imminent.

Chelsea set to sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan
Chelsea set to sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile Manchester United are reportedly interested in the services Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

The American winger has been contacted over a possible loan but Chelsea are only looking to sell the attacker on a permanent basis.

Ziyech and Pulsic are keen to leave Stamford Bridge, having seen Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner depart after finding playing time, hard to get under Thomas Tuchel’s system.

While Callum Hudson-Odoi remains a target for Eddie Howe's Newcastle side.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Could Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang be the solution to Chelsea's attack?

    Chelsea hoping to reach Aubameyang breakthrough soon

  • Manchester United have turned their attention to Chelsea's forward as they look to solve their attacking issues

    Chelsea star who idolizes Wayne Rooney keen on Manchester United switch

  • Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?

    Revealed: Why Britain's Richest man wants to buy Manchester United

Recommended articles

Chelsea hoping to reach Aubameyang breakthrough soon

Chelsea hoping to reach Aubameyang breakthrough soon

Chelsea star who idolizes Wayne Rooney keen on Manchester United switch

Chelsea star who idolizes Wayne Rooney keen on Manchester United switch

Revealed: Why Britain's Richest man wants to buy Manchester United

Revealed: Why Britain's Richest man wants to buy Manchester United

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Trending

BVB Lounge in Makutano, Meru town
BUNDESLIGA

Club in Meru goes viral in Germany

Todd Boehly has been focused on signing expensive young players for Chelsea
COMMENT

Todd Boehly is securing Chelsea’s future by signing youngsters with high potential

7 top free agents still searching for clubs in 2022
TRANSFERS

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?
PREMIER LEAGUE

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated, breaking a fan's mobile phone in the process. He has since apologized for the act

Ikpeba advises Manchester United to grant Cristiano Ronaldo his wishes

Victor Ikpeba believes Arsenal will lose out of the Top 4

Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Correct score betting system explained [Feature by Take Bet]
BETTING

Correct score betting system explained