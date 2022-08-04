Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea

The London giants have seen deals for their priority targets, effortlessly hijacked by one club, in particular, this summer - FC Barcelona.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, has grown increasingly frustrated with Chelsea's difficulties in getting signings done so far this summer.

Despite the Blues' business in the market so far, Chelsea look far from being ready for the new season which is just less than 3 days from now.

Chelsea offered Frenkie de Jong, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay by Barcelona

Latest reports from the UK media have now claimed that Chelsea having been offered a chance to finally get some major deals done before the end of the transfer window according to Evening Standard.

Barcelona trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have also been reportedly discussed between both clubs as the Catalans seek to make sales in order to register new signings.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will move for any of the three players but new co-owner Todd Boehly has built a positive relationship with Barcelona having met with the Catalan's decision-makers in June.

It would be quite understandable though if Chelsea show some reluctancy to deal. after the LaLiga giants hijacked their deals to sign French defender Jules Kounde as well as Brazilian winger Raphinha this summer.

Aubameyang to Chelsea Transfer News

Aubameyang only joined Barcelona from Arsenal in January but is reportedly considering his future following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel holds a positive relationship of his own with the 33-year-old having worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel is understood to be satisfied with his forward line following the £45million signing of Raheem Sterling.

However, a move for Aubameyang would mean Chelsea would now shift their initial priority of shoring their defense.

Frenkie de Jong to Chelsea Transfer News

Chelsea had reportedly opened talks with Frenkie de Jong's representatives over a possible transfer as per The Athletic.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has been a long-term target for Manchester United who have not been fruitful so far in their quest to bring him to Old Trafford.

Chelsea are now plotting a hijack as it is believed that De Jong fancies Champions League football which United can't offer next season but the former can.

Barcelona themselves are under huge pressure to sell the Dutchman if they don't want to incure the wrath of LaLiga's FFP.

Barcelona need to register a whole host of their summer signings and De Jong's exit would be a logical solution to the issue.

The Catalan giants have openly revealed their desire to make sales so as to enable them register new summer signings.

Memphis Depay reportedly offered to Chelsea

28-year-old Dutch attacker Memphis Depay is currently accessing his option as Barcelona reportedly look to sell him.

Depay has also reportedly been offered to Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel seeks attacking replacements for wantaway star Timo Werner.

Werner is reportedly seeking a way out of Stamford Bridge this summer with a return to RB Leipzig on the cards as well as a potential switch to his Italian admirers Juventus and Memphis Depay could serve as his replacement should Werner finally leave.

The Netherland international will reportedly surrender his number 9 shirt to his new teammate Robert Lewandowski going into the new season.