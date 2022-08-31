TRANSFERS

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

David Ben
According to multiple reports, the Blues are in discussions with RB Leipzig over a move for Josko Gvardiol in a deal that would see him loaned back to the Bundesliga side this summer.

Josko Gvardiol could become a Chelsea player this summer
Chelsea is looking to still conclude some business before the close of the English summer transfer window.

The Blues have managed to make a couple of recruitment in all areas of the squad this summer.

However, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to desire more signings before the close of the window.

Thomas Tuchel
Reports on Tuesday claimed that the Blues are closing in on a £75million deal for highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Chelsea are closing in on a move for Josko Gvardiol this summer
It is understood that the Croatian defender will be loaned back to the German club for the season before he arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer as per DailyMail.

The London club are set to confirm a £70m deal for French defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

Chelsea have also held further talks with Barcelona as they look to seal a move for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Should Chelsea reach an agreement for Gvardiol, it would take their summer spending to more to over an incredible £300m.

