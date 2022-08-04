Chelsea turns to Aubameyang for a striker option

Chelsea is having a rough time in the transfer market after their deals for Jules Kounde and Raphinha were hijacked by Barcelona in a span of one month.

Most Chelsea fans are frustrated by how the new management at the club is running their affairs and Aubameyang seems to be the perfect choice for Chelsea now that Timo Werner is still trying to adapt to life at the club.

Aubameyang’s shooting, positioning and finishing are always on point most of the time, no wonder his scoring record is positive despite age catching up with him. Even though he is such a prolific striker, Barcelona could end up releasing him now that they are trying to offload some of their players due to salaries.

AFP

Chelsea have not submitted an official bid to Barcelona yet as they are still negotiating with him. It will be a thorn in the flesh for Arsenal fans if Aubameyang will end up joining Chelsea considering there is a rivalry between them and they know what he is capable of while on the pitch.

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January after a rumored rift between him and the coaching staff. Imagine the pain of losing a prolific striker for free only for him to join your arch rivals in the future and punish you.

Aubameyang scored 92 goals while at Arsenal and he has 13 goals with Barcelona already and this just shows how he has a good scoring frequency.

How many goals will he score then if he ends up linking with the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

Tuchel must be frustrated at the moment now that Lukaku’s comeback didn’t work out despite splashing a lot of cash for his signature. His relationship with Lukaku also degraded along the way last season after the ‘Lukaku outburst’ incident to the media after he questioned his role at the club.