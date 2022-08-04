PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea turns to Aubameyang for a striker option

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Pulse Contributor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Most Chelsea fans are frustrated by how the new management at the club is running their affairs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of F.C Barcelona during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Real Madrid and F.C Barcelona at Las Vegas,NV on July 23, 2022
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of F.C Barcelona during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Real Madrid and F.C Barcelona at Las Vegas,NV on July 23, 2022

Every team wants a prolific striker in the current era so as to compete favorably and Chelsea has started negotiations with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to replace Romelu Lukaku who went out on loan.

Recommended articles

Chelsea is having a rough time in the transfer market after their deals for Jules Kounde and Raphinha were hijacked by Barcelona in a span of one month.

Most Chelsea fans are frustrated by how the new management at the club is running their affairs and Aubameyang seems to be the perfect choice for Chelsea now that Timo Werner is still trying to adapt to life at the club.

Aubameyang’s shooting, positioning and finishing are always on point most of the time, no wonder his scoring record is positive despite age catching up with him. Even though he is such a prolific striker, Barcelona could end up releasing him now that they are trying to offload some of their players due to salaries.

Barca forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (25) in action at Red Bull Arena in Harrison New Jersey on July 30, 2022
Barca forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (25) in action at Red Bull Arena in Harrison New Jersey on July 30, 2022 AFP

Chelsea have not submitted an official bid to Barcelona yet as they are still negotiating with him. It will be a thorn in the flesh for Arsenal fans if Aubameyang will end up joining Chelsea considering there is a rivalry between them and they know what he is capable of while on the pitch.

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January after a rumored rift between him and the coaching staff. Imagine the pain of losing a prolific striker for free only for him to join your arch rivals in the future and punish you.

READ: Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

Aubameyang scored 92 goals while at Arsenal and he has 13 goals with Barcelona already and this just shows how he has a good scoring frequency.

How many goals will he score then if he ends up linking with the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

Tuchel must be frustrated at the moment now that Lukaku’s comeback didn’t work out despite splashing a lot of cash for his signature. His relationship with Lukaku also degraded along the way last season after the ‘Lukaku outburst’ incident to the media after he questioned his role at the club.

Lukaku will be playing in Serie A this season after going back to Inter Milan. Determination, hard work and following instructions to the latter are what define a prolific striker and Aubameyang has got all of these qualities.

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

More from category

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of F.C Barcelona during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Real Madrid and F.C Barcelona at Las Vegas,NV on July 23, 2022

    Chelsea turns to Aubameyang for a striker option

  • Kenyan midfielder Richard Odada joins MLS side Philadelphia Union

    Odada signs for American side Philadelphia Union

  • Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea & Victor Osimhen of Napoli

    Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Recommended articles

Chelsea turns to Aubameyang for a striker option

Chelsea turns to Aubameyang for a striker option

Odada signs for American side Philadelphia Union

Odada signs for American side Philadelphia Union

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

HISTORY! Ferdinand Omanyala is a Commonwealth champion

HISTORY! Ferdinand Omanyala is a Commonwealth champion

Kenyan duo secure silver and bronze medals in women's 10,000m

Kenyan duo secure silver and bronze medals in women's 10,000m

Brighton quash Cucurella to Chelsea news

Brighton quash Cucurella to Chelsea news

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Chelsea have opened talks for Barcelona's Dutch superstar
TRANSFERS

Chelsea begin chase for long-term Manchester United target

The Marc Cucurella saga: Brighton have dispelled 'here we go' reports to Chelsea generated by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano
TRANSFERS

Brighton quash Cucurella to Chelsea news

Premier League one-season wonders

One season wonders in Premier League history

Chelsea have signed former Barcelona player Marc Cucurella for 50 million pounds
TRANSFERS

Chelsea finally gets revenge on Barcelona by splashing £50 million on Marc Cucurella

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ferdinand Omanyala of Team Kenya celebrates after winning the Gold medal in the Men's 100m Final on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 03, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

HISTORY! Ferdinand Omanyala is a Commonwealth champion

Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea & Victor Osimhen of Napoli
SERIE A

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Gold medallist Scotland's Eilish McColgan (C) poses with silver medallist Kenya's Irene Chepet Cheptai and bronze medallist Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich (L) after the women's 10,000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

Kenyan duo secure silver and bronze medals in women's 10,000m