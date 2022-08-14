Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Both teams dropped points in their second game the season in the highly-anticipated North London derby.

Senegal International made his home debut for the Blues and wasted no time in announcing his arrival.

Twitter

The 31-year-old latched on to a corner from fellow new signing Marc Cucurella in the 19th minute, hitting a beautiful first-time volley to give Chelsea the deserved lead.

Tuchel's side dominated proceedings for most of the first 45 as the host went into the break with a slender lead.

Second Half

Spurs roared back into the game in the second half, after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's controversial goal in the 68th minute to draw Spurs level.

Imago

Following Højbjerg's goal, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel had a briefly heated exchange on the touchline as Spurs looked to find a way back in the game.

However, Chelsea would eventually end up having the final say with Reece James giving the Blues the lead once more nine minutes later to send the Stamford Bridge crowd into a wild frenzy.

Conte's men tried to find a leveller for the second time right until the final whistle.

And their resilience paid off with Harry Kane heading home in the very last minute of added time to steal a point from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Imago

Tuchel and Conte clash at full time (Video)

Following the full-time whistle there was a bit of a moment between both managers as Tuchel and Conte shook hands.