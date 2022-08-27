WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Raheem Sterling finally opened his Chelsea account in brilliant fashion as the Blues bounced back on Saturday with a win over the Foxes. Here's how fans reacted.

Social media reactions to Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City
Social media reactions to Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City

Chelsea recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2022.

The Blues faced Leicester without their manager at the dug-out.

Tomas Tuchel was on Friday slapped with a touchline bine following his row with Spurs coach Antonio Conte in their dramatic London derby clash two weeks ago.

Chelsea and Leicester contested fiercely in the first-half with the Blues being reduced to 10 men after Conor Gallagher picked up his second yellow of the afternoon in the 28th minute.

Sterling scored a brace for Chelsea in their win against Leicester on Saturday
Sterling scored a brace for Chelsea in their win against Leicester on Saturday Twitter

Both sides failed to find the opener in the first period and had to make the fans wait until the second 45.

Raheem Sterling finally grabbed his first Chelsea goal, just two minutes from the restart - assisted by another summer signing Marc Cucurella to give Chelsea the lead.

Sterling then doubled his side's advantage again, in the 63rd minute after latching beautifully on to Reece James' superb cross.

Leicester tried to fight back and soon pulled a goal back in the 66th minute with Harvey Barnes giving the Foxes a fighting chance.

Raheem Sterling grabbed his first Chelsea goal against Leicester City
Raheem Sterling grabbed his first Chelsea goal against Leicester City Twitter

Leicester toiled all afternoon to level terms and at least grab a point, but in the end could not, as Tuchel's men held on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Bridge.

Brendan Rodgers' losing streak with the Foxes continued as Leicester have now failed to win any of their opening fixtures this season.

Following the win for Chelsea, fans took to social media to react. Here are some top reactions below:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Mikel Arteta (Twitter/afcstuff)

    Arteta hails 'matured' Arsenal players after comeback victory to keep 100% record

  • Erling Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester United (Twitter/Pulse Sports Nigeria)

    'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

  • Social media reactions to Manchester City's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace

    'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

Recommended articles

Arteta hails 'matured' Arsenal players after comeback victory to keep 100% record

Arteta hails 'matured' Arsenal players after comeback victory to keep 100% record

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

Erik Ten Hag refuses to confirm Ronaldo will stay after benching him again

Erik Ten Hag refuses to confirm Ronaldo will stay after benching him again

Shujaa hosted by Big Ted in Los Angeles

Shujaa hosted by Big Ted in Los Angeles

Trending

Serena Williams will retire after the 2022 US Open

5 Serena Williams records that may never be broken

Newly appointed Consul-General to the Kenyan Embassy in Los Angeles Thomas Kwaka popular referred to as 'Big Ted' (far right) hosted the Kenya men's sevens team, Shujaa for a luncheon on August 26.
RUGBY

Shujaa hosted by Big Ted in Los Angeles

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot can secure his passage to the Wanda Diamond League Final with a win in Lausanne this Friday.
ATHLETICS

Kenyans out to prove their might in Switzerland

Social media reactions to Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 26: Collins Injera of Kenya celebrates after scoring a try during the match between South Africa and Kenya at the 2020 HSBC Sevens at FMG Stadium Waikato on January 26, 2020 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

Social media reactions to Manchester City's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester United (Twitter/Pulse Sports Nigeria)

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

Audi have confirmed their entry into F1
F1

Audi set to join Championship in 2026