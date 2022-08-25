Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to join Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea on loan

Chelsea's Callum Hudson Odoi in action during a friendly with Udinese Calcio on July 29, 2022 at the Friuli - Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy
Chelsea's Callum Hudson Odoi in action during a friendly with Udinese Calcio on July 29, 2022 at the Friuli - Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy

Callum Hudson-Odoi doesn’t seem to be in Tuchel’s plans for this season and the loan move is the only remedy for him to have regular football.

Odoi has already proved that he can perform in big games and he has been a Champions League medal winner with Chelsea already. He has however been in a dilemma recently stating that he was weighing between playing for Chelsea or the Ghanaian men's national team, Black Stars.

Odoi is a rising star and the loan move already speaks volumes. He will hopefully perform at Leverkusen and hopefully, the injury curse that has affected him for the better part of his career is now gone.

Hudson Odoi has already proved that he is a player to watch by how he carries himself on the pitch. Odoi has a touch of finesse and this will hopefully get better as he continues to grow in his career.

Callum Hudson-Odoi warms up before playing Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London, UK on August 14, 2022
Callum Hudson-Odoi warms up before playing Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London, UK on August 14, 2022 AFP

His dribbles are a joy to watch and Leverkusen fans will enjoy watching him do tricks on the pitch. Odoi has also proved that he can run real quick and he causes trouble for opponent defenders for sure.

Leverkusen has players who have already flourished at the club and they will actually score many goals when they click with Odoi’s style of play. Chances of Leverkusen landing several penalties will also go up now that it will be difficult for defenders to contain him most of the time.

His crossing is always on point most of the time and this is a plus for Leverkusen because Odoi will be assisting apart from scoring. He can also hold on to the ball nicely and this is always advantageous in a goal build-up.

Odoi likes to take short passes and this will likely bring about the ‘tiki taka’ style of play in Leverkusen’s forward line. This effect will most of the time indicate that the players know each other’s next move and it is always difficult to predict where the next pass will land.

With all these, Leverkusen will for sure give Bayern a run for the trophy if everything goes well on Odoi’s side. Some pundits have already predicted that he will score a minimum of 12 goals ahead of his move to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

More from category

  • Chelsea's Callum Hudson Odoi in action during a friendly with Udinese Calcio on July 29, 2022 at the Friuli - Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy

    Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

  • Samuel Yves Umtiti (R) of FC Barcelona, Barca team in action during the match between FC Barcelona and the A-League All Stars at Accor Stadium. Sydney Olympic Park Australia on May 26, 2022

    Sigh of relief for French star after agreeing to join Lecce on loan

  • James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United

    Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Recommended articles

Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Sigh of relief for French star after agreeing to join Lecce on loan

Sigh of relief for French star after agreeing to join Lecce on loan

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup

BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

Trending

Alexander Isak
TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzen are the latest qualifiers for the Champions League group stages.
UCL

Playoff Review: Eagles of Benfica destory Kyiv, Maccabi & Viktoria qualify

Samuel Yves Umtiti (R) of FC Barcelona, Barca team in action during the match between FC Barcelona and the A-League All Stars at Accor Stadium. Sydney Olympic Park Australia on May 26, 2022
TRANSFER

Sigh of relief for French star after agreeing to join Lecce on loan

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup
BETTING

BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

Brothers at war - van Bronckhorst and van Nistelrooy.
UCL

Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight