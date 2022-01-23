RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chiesa out for seven months after 'perfect' knee operation

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Federico Chiesa will be out for seven months after surgery on his left knee

Federico Chiesa will be out for seven months after surgery on his left knee Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI
Federico Chiesa will be out for seven months after surgery on his left knee Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI

Federico Chiesa will be out of action for around seven months Juventus said on Sunday after the Italy forward underwent surgery on his left knee.

Recommended articles

Juve said in a statement released just before kick-off in their Serie A match at AC Milan that Chiesa was operated on in Innsbruck "to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee". 

"The operation... proved to be a perfect success. The expected recovery time is approximately seven months," Juventus said.

Chiesa limped off the Stadio Olimpico pitch in the first half of Juve's 4-3 win at Roma a fortnight ago, not long after returning to action after weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

The 23-year-old will miss Italy's bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs, which begin against North Macedonia in late March.

His absence will be a big blow to Italy coach Roberto Mancini as he was one of the stars of the Azzurri's triumph at Euro 2020 last summer.

Chiesa scored four times for Juve this season in all competitions.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit

Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit

Chiesa out for seven months after 'perfect' knee operation

Chiesa out for seven months after 'perfect' knee operation

Real Madrid thwarted by Elche as Benzema injured in surprise draw

Real Madrid thwarted by Elche as Benzema injured in surprise draw

Burkina Faso beat Gabon on penalties to reach AFCON quarter-finals

Burkina Faso beat Gabon on penalties to reach AFCON quarter-finals

Three talking points from the Premier League

Three talking points from the Premier League

Ziyech gem fires Chelsea to victory over Spurs

Ziyech gem fires Chelsea to victory over Spurs

Bayern thrash Hertha in Berlin to restore six-point lead in Germany

Bayern thrash Hertha in Berlin to restore six-point lead in Germany

Trending

The happy world of Aribo with Nigeria at the Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup tickets were launched at reduced prices with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for the quadrennial showpiece for just $11 Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Five players to watch in AFCON knockout stages

Jim Allevinah has scored twice for a Gabon side deprived of star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Abraham puts Roma in Italian Cup quarters after Lecce scare

British forward Tammy Abraham (R) scored and set up another to put Roma into the Italian Cup quarter-finals. Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE