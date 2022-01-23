Chiesa out for seven months after 'perfect' knee operation

Juve said in a statement released just before kick-off in their Serie A match at AC Milan that Chiesa was operated on in Innsbruck "to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee".

"The operation... proved to be a perfect success. The expected recovery time is approximately seven months," Juventus said.

Chiesa limped off the Stadio Olimpico pitch in the first half of Juve's 4-3 win at Roma a fortnight ago, not long after returning to action after weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

The 23-year-old will miss Italy's bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs, which begin against North Macedonia in late March.

His absence will be a big blow to Italy coach Roberto Mancini as he was one of the stars of the Azzurri's triumph at Euro 2020 last summer.