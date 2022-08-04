Christian Eriksen and four other players to have in your FPL team

Heading into the new campaign, we here at Pulse Sports have decided to help the newbies and seasoned players as well with a list of players you should get ahead of the August 5 deadline.

Here are ten players you should have in your FPL team:

1.) Bruno Guimaraes - £6.0m

In less than six months in the Premier League, Bruno Guimaraes has announced himself as one to watch at least amongst mid-table teams. The former Lyon man was the engine in the middle of the pitch as Eddie Howe’s men secured an impressive 11th-place finish in their debut season under their generous Saudi owners.

The Brazilian finished the season with seven-goal involvements between January and the end of the season, from the centre of the park. With a return of 67 points by the end of last season and a key cog in a side that would realistically be eyeing a top-half finish, he is one you should consider adding to your team.

2.) Jarrod Bowen - £8.5m

West Ham was one of the surprise packages of the last Premier League campaign ending the season in seventh place, just two points behind Manchester United in sixth place.

One man who was key to the impressive showing by David Moyes’ men is former Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen. The left-footed right winger enjoyed his most prolific campaign to date, finishing the season with Premier League 24 goal contributions - 12 goals and 12 assists and 206 points on FPL.

Having retained that impressive core and with the addition of West Ham might be cooking this season, and Bowen will be adding something to the mixing pot.

3.) Phil Foden- £8.0m

The Stockport Iniesta will likely play a key role in Pep Guardiola’s plans for a solid title defence. At just 22 years old, Foden has become an integral part of the Manchester City project since the departure of David Silva and Bernardo’s repeated links away from the Etihad Stadium.

Foden finished last season with 14 goal contributions and a total of FPL points. Valued at Eight million, he is a bit pricey, but in a season that promises a lot from the youngster, it might be wise to get him before his stock rises any further.

4.) Christian Eriksen - £6.5m

One of the highlights of last season was the much-anticipated return of Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen to the football pitch.

The Dane suffered a cardiac arrest at the UEFA European Football Championship during a match against Nordic counterparts Finland. Five months later, Eriksen returned in a brilliant cameo in a 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Eriksen strutted his stuff throughout the rest of the season, eventually finishing the season with goal involvements and a total of FPL points. Having secured a move to a Manchester United side that has been crying out for technical quality, Eriksen will likely orchestrate one of the most eye-catching attacks in the league.

A whole cheaper than Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen might be an affordable alternative to the Portuguese maestro, who is often the scapegoat for Manchester United’s misfortunes.

5.) Jose Sa - £5.0m

Replacing club favourite Rui Patricio was a big ask for former Benfica and Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa, but in his debut Premier League season, he proved all his doubters wrong.

Despite looking shaky in his first few appearances, after adjusting to the defence ahead of him, Sa made over three saves per match and conceded fewer goals than more popular goalkeepers like Kasper Schmeichel, David de Gea and the highly overrated Aaron Ramsdale.