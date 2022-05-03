Chukwueze starts from the bench for Villarreal as Salah, Mane, and Keita start for Liverpool

Tuesday night gives Unai Emery's side, a chance for a final fight in the Champions league after the Yellow Sumbmarines were touted as the 'dark horses' in the tournament following their elimination of Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich in the quarter finals.

Pulse Nigeria

Villarreal failed to win over the weekend loosing 2-1 away at Alaves with Super Eagles star Samuel Chukweueze getting on the scoresheet for his side.

Ahead of Tuesday's crucial encounter, the 22-year-old Nigerian winger has 'surprisingly' failed to make Unai Emery's starting XI as the hosts welcome Jurgen Klopp's men on the night.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian-born Dutch international Arnaut Danjuma also misses the tie for Villarreal after missing Saturday's loss to Alaves through injury.

Unai Emery's team will have some positives when they welcome back trheir talisman, Gerard Moreno but both Yeremy Pino and former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno miss out on Tuesday night.[all struggling with injuries].

Villareal Line Up : : Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin, Lo Celso, Dia, Moreno

Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Alcacer, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier

Meanwhile, African trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita all start for Jurgen Klopp's team as they prepare to finish the job against Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Imago

The Reds take a two-goal lead into the second leg, after a disastrous couple of minutes for Villarreal at Anfield last week.

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota