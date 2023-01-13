Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Court clears Manchester City defender in seven of nine charges
Benjamin Mendy plays for Man City and he was arrested in 2021
Mendy has been on trial for the last five months and the Manchester City defender has been cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
The jury has been unable to reach verdicts on two other charges against the Manchester City footballer
