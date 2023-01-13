ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING

Court clears Manchester City defender in seven of nine charges

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Benjamin Mendy plays for Man City and he was arrested in 2021

Benjamin Mendy
Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mendy has been on trial for the last five months and the Manchester City defender has been cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The jury has been unable to reach verdicts on two other charges against the Manchester City footballer

More to follow...

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Benjamin Mendy

    Court clears Manchester City defender in seven of nine charges

  • An Aerial view of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home to Real Madrid.

    Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

  • Lionel Messi's presentation at PSG on December 25, 2022.

    What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

Recommended articles

Court clears Manchester City defender in seven of nine charges

Court clears Manchester City defender in seven of nine charges

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

Chelsea new signing Felix exits before proving himself against Fulham

Chelsea new signing Felix exits before proving himself against Fulham

Netflix officially confirm 'Drive to Survive' will return for a 5th Season

Netflix officially confirm 'Drive to Survive' will return for a 5th Season

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Football aside! Macclesfield grants Tom Clare permission to appear on Love Island series

Football aside! Macclesfield grants Tom Clare permission to appear on Love Island series

Potter holds crisis talk with four Chelsea stars

Potter holds crisis talk with four Chelsea stars

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chelsea Manager Graham Potter on January 8, 2023 at Etihad Stadium.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Potter holds crisis talk with four Chelsea stars

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 release date confirmed
F1

Netflix officially confirm 'Drive to Survive' will return for a 5th Season

Raphinha (L) and Memphis Depay
TOP STORIES

Barca to offer Raphinha to Arsenal & other trending football stories today

Richard Rufus of Charlton Athletic on August 25, 2022.
GUILTY

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

An Aerial view of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home to Real Madrid.
REAL MADRID

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at St. Mary s Stadium on January 11, 2023.
EFL

Carabao hits and misses - City lose to Southampton

Lionel Messi's presentation at PSG on December 25, 2022.
MULTI-MILLION TALENT

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal