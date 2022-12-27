ADVERTISEMENT
Catch up with the latest transfer updates today

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Cody Gakpo will fly to England to complete his move to Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven

From left: Frenkie de Jong, Joao Felix and Cody Gakpo
January 2023 is almost here and clubs across Europe have started bidding for players that they feel they are right for their respective projects.

Some will move permanently while others will be loaned out for months or a year. The aim is always to strengthen the squad and win trophies.

Cody Gakpo will travel to England to finalize his move as a Liverpool player in the coming days. The contracts have been signed and the player is just waiting for his medical tests.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands in action on December 3, 2022.
READ: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

Virgil van Dijk was a key figure that helped Liverpool to land the Dutch winger despite Gakpo wanting to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United since August 2022.

Manchester United have suffered a major blow in their pursuit to land Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona in January. Barcelona has reaffirmed that they are keeping De Jong.

Frenkie de Jong, central midfield of Barcelona and Netherlands during the warm-up before match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern München at Spotify Camp Nou on October 26, 2022.
United have been hunting the Dutch midfielder since August 2022 and it is now time to let go of the battle and shift their focus to another player.

Joao Felix could be on his way to Chelsea with the London-based club ready to officially submit their six-month bid to Atletico Madrid.

Joao Felix of Portugal on December 10, 2022.
The 23-year-old has fallen out with the current Atleti manager, Diego Simeone and a move to Chelsea could help salvage his career during the winter.

Mykhaylo Mudryk wants to join Arsenal and he recently posted watching an Arsenal match on his Instagram page. It is now up to Arsenal to submit an official bid for the player.

