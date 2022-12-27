January 2023 is almost here and clubs across Europe have started bidding for players that they feel they are right for their respective projects.
Catch up with the latest transfer updates today
Cody Gakpo will fly to England to complete his move to Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven
Some will move permanently while others will be loaned out for months or a year. The aim is always to strengthen the squad and win trophies.
Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo will travel to England to finalize his move as a Liverpool player in the coming days. The contracts have been signed and the player is just waiting for his medical tests.
Virgil van Dijk was a key figure that helped Liverpool to land the Dutch winger despite Gakpo wanting to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United since August 2022.
Frenkie de Jong
Manchester United have suffered a major blow in their pursuit to land Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona in January. Barcelona has reaffirmed that they are keeping De Jong.
United have been hunting the Dutch midfielder since August 2022 and it is now time to let go of the battle and shift their focus to another player.
Joao Felix
Joao Felix could be on his way to Chelsea with the London-based club ready to officially submit their six-month bid to Atletico Madrid.
The 23-year-old has fallen out with the current Atleti manager, Diego Simeone and a move to Chelsea could help salvage his career during the winter.
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Mykhaylo Mudryk wants to join Arsenal and he recently posted watching an Arsenal match on his Instagram page. It is now up to Arsenal to submit an official bid for the player.
