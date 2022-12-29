ADVERTISEMENT
Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]

Fabian Simiyu
Cody Gakpo has signed for Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven on a six year deal

Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo has finalised his move from PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool and it has been reported that the Dutch superstar has signed a six year deal with The Reds.

Gakpo impressed during the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Netherlands and there were no doubts that top clubs were going to fight for his signature after the tournament.

Virgil van Dijk played a major role in making sure that Gakpo joins Liverpool and the two will have a chance to link up at the club and national level.

Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
READ: Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV

“We spoke a lot over the phone in the last days. What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player, that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family.

"I think that’s also very important for me because I’m a family guy. He said only good things. I’m also happy that he’s here, so he can help me with some stuff. I’m really grateful to be here,” explained Gakpo on Van Dijk helping him to join Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is relieved he was able to land the forward and he is hoping that Gakpo will develop at Liverpool to become a great player.

"There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better," said Klopp.

Gakpo could be featured in Liverpool's next match as The Reds try to hunt for the English Premier League title.

Cody Gakpo (left) and Virgil van Dijk [Instagram]
Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
Fabian Simiyu
