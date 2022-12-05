What Cody Gakpo has said about his future amid the Manchester United interest

The lethal forward who comes from the Netherlands is in Qatar at the moment where he has impressed since the tournament kicked off on November 20, 2022.

The Dutch striker was asked recently about his future and he turned down the rumours that he has already agreed on a deal with Manchester United.

“After. I’m not thinking about that now. I’m just really focused on the tournament, trying to keep performing well and helping the team and hopefully when we become world champions then I can think about that.

"I’m just trying to keep focused and the other players don’t really talk about those things which also helps me in this situation.

“We came here with a goal which is to try to become world champion. We believe in that and we’re going to fight and improve every day.

“We’re growing in the tournament, improving every game and this was another step higher.” Said Gakpo.

The forward has been on United's radar since August 2022 and rumours have it that the Red Devils are set to complete his deal on January 2023, during the winter transfer period.