What Cody Gakpo has said about his future amid the Manchester United interest

Fabian Simiyu
Cody Gakpo has revealed he will make a decision on his future after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Cody Gakpo on December 3, 2022.
Manchester United target Cody Gakpo has finally spoken about what needs to be done as he awaits to make his decision after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The lethal forward who comes from the Netherlands is in Qatar at the moment where he has impressed since the tournament kicked off on November 20, 2022.

The Dutch striker was asked recently about his future and he turned down the rumours that he has already agreed on a deal with Manchester United.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands in action on December 3, 2022.
READ: Manchester United target Cody Gakpo fires the Netherlands to a win over Senegal

“After. I’m not thinking about that now. I’m just really focused on the tournament, trying to keep performing well and helping the team and hopefully when we become world champions then I can think about that.

"I’m just trying to keep focused and the other players don’t really talk about those things which also helps me in this situation.

“We came here with a goal which is to try to become world champion. We believe in that and we’re going to fight and improve every day.

“We’re growing in the tournament, improving every game and this was another step higher.” Said Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands vies for the ball on November 3, 2022.
The forward has been on United's radar since August 2022 and rumours have it that the Red Devils are set to complete his deal on January 2023, during the winter transfer period.

Memphis Depay who plays alongside Gakpo in the Netherlands is being monitored by United also. The Netherlands will face Argentina in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

