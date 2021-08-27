Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form

Coman sat out last Sunday's 3-2 win over Cologne with a knock, but should return for Saturday's home league fixture against Hertha Berlin, who are bottom of the table after losing both of their opening games.

"He (Coman) is fit again, he has no more problems," Nagelsmann said Friday.

The Bayern boss also revealed that Lucas Hernandez has been able to train for the first time after an operation on his left knee, "which made me very happy".

However, Nagelsmann says the France defender is "not yet an option" for Saturday.

The head coach gave nothing away when asked about rumours that Bayern are trying to sign defender Matthias Ginter and midfielder Jonas Hoffmann from rivals Moenchengladbach before the transfer window closes Tuesday.

However, Nagelsmann, 34, has given his backing to Sane and demanded Bayern fans stop aiming whistles of discontent at the winger, whose form can be erratic.

"We just have to leave him alone for a bit now, then you will see that he will go through the roof soon enough," said Nagelsmann.

Sane was named in the Germany squad on Friday for next week's World Cup qualifiers.

In Coman's absence, Sane scored a goal and set up two more from the left wing in Bayern's 12-0 thumping of fifth-tier minnows Bremer in the German Cup.

Nagelsmann says Sane is better off playing on the left, having often been used on the right last season to accomodate Coman.

"On the right, Leroy often wants the ball at his feet, but then has to play with his back to goal - which doesn't play to his best qualities," explained Nagelsmann.

"When he plays on the left, he has a bit more depth and the game often opens up in front of him."

The stats back up Nagelsmann.

During spells at Schalke, Manchester City and Bayern, Sane has scored 51 goals and created 60 more in 160 games from the left wing.