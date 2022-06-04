COMMENT

Why Jose Mourinho is the perfect fit for PSG

Tunde Young
Paris Saint Germain are reportedly considering a move for Jose Mourinho, here's why it makes sense.

Jose Mourinho is the right man to get the best out of PSG's stars
Jose Mourinho is the right man to get the best out of PSG's stars

French giants Paris Saint Germain are reportedly seriously considering hiring Jose Mourinho as their next manager in what would be a sensational move.

The Qatar-backed club have been on a decade-long quest for European dominance which has proven elusive despite the large influx of superstars to the Parc De Princes.

The renewal of Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract, albeit through a hail-mary offer has signalled the intent of the Parisiens to once again try to dominate Europe next season.

But if the Jose Mourinho links are to be believed, then this may yet be a bigger coup and the final ingredient for the success they so crave.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is the right man to rejuvenate PSG
Roma coach Jose Mourinho is the right man to rejuvenate PSG

The biggest indictment of the PSG-Qatar project thus far has been the failure to win Europe's top prize, the UEFA Champions League.

If there's one thing Jose Mourinho is known for, then it is winning. His methods and the overall aura surrounding his teams are typically the only downsides.

Jose Mourinho has won the UEFA Champions League twice
Jose Mourinho has won the UEFA Champions League twice

But it appears after failing to achieve their goal since 2011, Mourinho's baggage is now being viewed as a small price to pay for Qatar Sports Investment to finally achieve their quest for European domination.

It is all the more appropriate that Mourinho just won Roma their first-ever European trophy, one can only imagine how much more he will achieve with PSG's personnel and resources at his disposal.

Many believe the main reason for PSG's repeated failure on the big stage is not necessarily a personnel issue but a coaching one.

Mauricio Pochettino is the latest in a fairly long list of coaches who have tried and failed to instill a winning mentality in the PSG squad which is why his sack feels rather inevitable.

Mauricio Pochettino has found it difficult to manage the PSG superstars
Mauricio Pochettino has found it difficult to manage the PSG superstars

Jose Mourinho on the other hand not only has the winning mentality and know-how but is also vastly experienced in managing superstars and a dressing room full of egos like PSG's.

If there's anyone who can compel the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to buy into his vision and keep their egos in check, it is Jose Mourinho, the man whose ego is twice the size of Paris.

Lionel Messi and Jose Mourinho
Lionel Messi and Jose Mourinho

To be fair, there's a handful of managers who could probably help PSG achieve their aim and do so without posing the same risks as "The Special One" but availability is an important factor.

PSG have been strongly linked with legendary French ex-player and current manager, Zinedine Zidane but it appears he has his heart set on leading the French national team instead.

Zinidine Zidane knows how to win the UEFA Champions League
Zinidine Zidane knows how to win the UEFA Champions League

Other options including Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the world's top managers are employed which leaves the lane open for Mourinho.

Although Mourinho is the current manager of Roma where he is loved and adored, there's no reason to believe he will stick with the Gialorossi once PSG comes knocking.

Tunde Young

Why Jose Mourinho is the perfect fit for PSG

Jose Mourinho is the right man to get the best out of PSG's stars