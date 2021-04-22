CONCACAF names US host cities for Gold Cup matches

Defending champion Mexico, who edged the United States 1-0 for the 2019 crown in the most recent edition of the biennial showdown, will seek a fifth title in seven tries in event, which runs from July 2 to August 1.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the NFL Raiders, had already been announced as site of the championship game while the preliminaries had been set for July 2-6 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Host venues for group stage, quarter-final and semi-final matches will include three in metropolitan Dallas -- AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the NFL Cowboys, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Others in Texas include two grounds in Houston, the NRG Stadium, home of the NFL Texans, and the BBVA Stadium as well as the Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Other venues include Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona -- home of the NFL Cardinals.

"The announcement of these outstanding venues moves us a step closer to what is sure to be a great Gold Cup," CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani said.

CONCACAF also announced a schedule tweak that will see all final group stage games played simultaneously.

The group stage will feature 16 teams in four groups and begin play on July 10 with the two top finishers in each advancing to the quarter-finals.