Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Patrick Vieira wants Conor Gallagher back at Selhurst Park this summer with the midfielder having failed to impress in the colours of Blue this season.

Crystal Palace are interested in sealing a return for Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer.

The Eagles are hopeful of convincing the Blues and the player himself to agree to a permanent transfer rather than him moving for a second consecutive loan stint at Selhurst Park.

Gallagher has started the past two matches for Chelsea and failed to impress in Thomas Tuchel's side - having played in the 3-0 loss to Leeds to Elland Road a week ago, before getting sent off against Leicester City in their 2-1 win over the weekend.

However, the 22-year-old English midfielder has since apologized to his team-mates and the club’s supporters after being sent off for two yellow cards inside 28 minutes of the 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday.

According to reports on Monday, Crystal Palace have reportedly launched a bid of around £27 million for their former loan star Conor Gallagher in a bid to permanently re-sign the midfielder from Chelsea as per The Times.

Gallagher scored 8 goals and created 3 assists in the Premier League for Patrick Vieira's side last season, establishing himself as an integral member of Palace's midfield.

The Palace manager who rates the midfielder highly is now relishing a chance to unite with the young midfield star this campaign.

When asked on Monday about Palace's bid to resign the Englishman, Patrick Vieira was quoted to have said: "We are short of numbers, we need players and we will try to bring those players." as per Sky Sports.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since the age of eight and has a contract until 2025.

