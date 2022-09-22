Catch up with today's top trending football news

Fabian Simiyu
Antonio Conte, Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi are among the top trending names in sports news today

Joan Laporta speaks on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona as well as a potential return
Joan Laporta speaks on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona as well as a potential return

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines today in football.

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has been linked with a surprise return to Juventus 8 years after quitting the club before the start of the 2014/15 Serie A campaign.

Antonio Conte has called his future as Tottenham manager into doubt
Antonio Conte has called his future as Tottenham manager into doubt

Juventus have been performing poorly lately and and the club is starting to lose their patience in Massimiliano Allegri who is in charge at the moment. Juventus are 8th in the Serie A currently.

Frenkie de Jong has revealed that he never wanted to join Manchester United in the summer despite his future at Barcelona being up in the air at the time.

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong during a past press conference for Netherlands
Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong during a past press conference for Netherlands

De Jong has played for Barcelona in all of their matches for this season with the midfielder netting one goal against Elche recently.

Rumors circulating in media outlets have it that Lionel Messi's contract demand from 2020 have been leaked.

Lionel Messi was taken off at half-time in PSG's game against Lille and is still to score a goal in Ligue 1
Lionel Messi was taken off at half-time in PSG's game against Lille and is still to score a goal in Ligue 1

Barcelona has declared that they will pursue legal action in regards to the leakage rumors with the Spanish press coming into the limelight.

Harry Maguire's camp has released a statement blaming the Manchester United staff and players for his downfall recently.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

Maguire is having a rough time at United with Erik Ten Hag not using him recently after a poor run of results at the club and an uproar from the fans for Maguire to be dropped.

Manchester United have announced £115.5m net loss as the club losses rise by £23m from the previous year. The club's player wages have also risen to £384.2m, the highest in the Premier League history.

Mark Noble has returned to West Ham as sporting director. Noble retired from professional football at the end of last season after making 550 appearances for the club.

Jude Bellingham is currently being monitored by Manchester United and Chelsea after impressing at Borussia Dortmund.

Sergio Busquets could be on his way to the Major League Soccer with David Beckham's Inter Miami chasing for his signature. Busquets has been at Barcelona for 22 years.

