Conte unhappy with VAR decisions

Antonio Conte is not happy with how VAR officials handled Tottenham Hotspur's affairs after Harry Kane's goal was disallowed against Sporting CP in the dying minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur were denied a direct entry into the knockout stage after Harry Kane's last-minute goal was ruled out for an offside in the 99th minute.

Antonio Conte who is the Tottenham manager was expelled from the touchline after protesting the outcome of the VAR decision.

Conte also walked out of the post-match conference media briefing after answering one question and it was evident that he was in a bad mood.

"I think there are moments where you can understand you have just disallowed a regular goal because the ball is in front of Kane.

"I think it creates a big damage. I'd like to see this type of decision with a top team in an important game, I'd like to see if the VAR is so brave to take this decision, an unfair decision because the ball is in front of Kane.

"Sorry, but I'm really upset because sometimes you can accept this situation but sometimes I think it's not good because I don't see honesty in this type of situation and when I don't see this I become really, really upset.

"I think the club must be strong because this situation has created a big, big damage. Now we don't know what happens next week and if we go out then I want to see." Said Conte

Tottenham are the Group D leaders with 8 points while Sporting CP are second with 7 points. As for the Spurs, they only need a draw against Marseille on November 1, 2022.

