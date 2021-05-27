Conte salutes his Inter 'journey' as Inzaghi tipped as successor

"What a journey during these two years! No excuses, no alibis, only work, work and work, with respect and courtesy," wrote Conte on his Instagram account.

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss took over in May 2019 on a three-year contract worth a reported 12 million euros ($14 million) annually.

But the 51-year-old left the San Siro one year early after delivering Inter's first Serie A title in 11 years.

Conte also thanked the fans having "always felt their support and warmth" despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Italian media were tipping Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi as Conte's successor.