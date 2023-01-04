ADVERTISEMENT

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

It was another good showing for African players in the Spanish Copa del Rey as the Nigerian winger and Guinean midfielder helped their clubs into the round of 16

Chukwueze has now scored twice in a week for Villarreal (NurPhoto)
Chukwueze has now scored twice in a week for Villarreal (NurPhoto)

Samuel Chukwueze continued his excellent form for Villarreal with his second goal in a week, this time in a resounding 5-1 victory over Cartagena, while Iliax Moriba also did his chances of earning more playing time a world of good with a goal in Valencia’s 3-0 win over La Nucia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Chukwueze only needed 17 minutes to make his mark in the cup tie as he scored in the 85th minute after coming on in the 68th minute for Arnaut Danjuma.

His goal was the fourth in Villarreal’s 5-1 win which now sees them join the likes of Real Madrid and Valencia to move closer to a Copa del Rey title.

Guinean midfielder, Moriba, also got on the scoresheet in Valencia’s emphatic 3-0 victory over La Nucia.

The 19-year-old midfielder, on loan at Valencia from RB Leipzig capped a brilliant display with a goal to put Valencia 2-0 up in their eventual 3-0 win.

Ilaix Moriba scored Valencia's second goal in their 3-0 win over La Nucia
Ilaix Moriba scored Valencia's second goal in their 3-0 win over La Nucia AFP

Moriba has struggled for game time since his move to Valencia, and has started only four La Liga games out of a possible 15, but his performance in the Copa del Rey could see him contest more favourably for more minutes.

In other Copa del Rey action, Getafe were dumped out of the competition following a 3-2 loss to Levante despite Moroccan forward Munir el Hadadi having a brilliant game.

Munir and Getafe crash out of the Copa del Rey despite the Moroccan bagging a brace
Munir and Getafe crash out of the Copa del Rey despite the Moroccan bagging a brace AFP

The diminutive forward twice gave Getafe the lead, but on both occasions they were pegged back. First by Sergio Postigo and then by Alex Munoz before Wesley Moraes scored in the 91st minute to gift Leante a dramatic passage to the round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • From left: Lisandro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi

    How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

  • VAR rules out a goal for Ben Mee of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool on January 2, 2023.

    Is VAR killing football?

  • Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.

    Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Recommended articles

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Is VAR killing football?

Is VAR killing football?

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

Rashford scores again as United thrashes Bournemouth 3-0

Rashford scores again as United thrashes Bournemouth 3-0

Arsenal miss the chance to extend lead over Manchester City

Arsenal miss the chance to extend lead over Manchester City

Erik ten Hag addresses Amad Diallo's fate at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag addresses Amad Diallo's fate at Old Trafford

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ronaldinho
LISTICLE

5 top footballers who went broke after retiring

Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]
OPINION

Why Ronaldo will have the last laugh after joining Al-Nassr FC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the Brentford v Liverpool match on January 2, 2023.
TRENDING

Has Jurgen Klopp turned into a ranting manager after 3-1 defeat to Brentford?

Feisal Salum [Twitter]
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Fei Toto flies abroad to train with Benzema's coach [Video]

Amad Diallo of Manchester United on July 31, 2022.
MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag addresses Amad Diallo's fate at Old Trafford

Arsenal struggled to break down a resilient Newcastle side

Arsenal miss the chance to extend lead over Manchester City

Amartey, Ndidi, Partey, Iwobi and Gueye were in action for their Premier League clubs

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats