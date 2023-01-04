COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

Chukwueze’s red hot form helps Villarreal past Cartagena

Chukwueze only needed 17 minutes to make his mark in the cup tie as he scored in the 85th minute after coming on in the 68th minute for Arnaut Danjuma.

His goal was the fourth in Villarreal’s 5-1 win which now sees them join the likes of Real Madrid and Valencia to move closer to a Copa del Rey title.

Moriba scores as Valencia reach Copa del Rey round of 16

Guinean midfielder, Moriba, also got on the scoresheet in Valencia’s emphatic 3-0 victory over La Nucia.

The 19-year-old midfielder, on loan at Valencia from RB Leipzig capped a brilliant display with a goal to put Valencia 2-0 up in their eventual 3-0 win.

AFP

Moriba has struggled for game time since his move to Valencia, and has started only four La Liga games out of a possible 15, but his performance in the Copa del Rey could see him contest more favourably for more minutes.

Other African players in the Copa Del Rey

In other Copa del Rey action, Getafe were dumped out of the competition following a 3-2 loss to Levante despite Moroccan forward Munir el Hadadi having a brilliant game.

AFP