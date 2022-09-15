SERIE A

Could Massimiliano Allegri be sacked after a poor run of results?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Clubs have played less than 9 games into the new season and there is already pressure on underperforming managers, some have been sacked while some are in imminent danger of being sacked

Massimiliano Allegri, not a new name when it comes to football, should be worried about his job with only one game won this season for Juventus.

After Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Benfica, it is not certain if the Juventus Board has faith in Allegri and if it will back him up from now onwards.

Defensive issues: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri talks to one of his veteran centre backs Leonardo Bonucci during the loss at Sassuolo
Defensive issues: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri talks to one of his veteran centre backs Leonardo Bonucci during the loss at Sassuolo AFP

There was an overhaul at Juventus at the beginning of the season with new players coming in under Allegri’s approval. For instance, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Arkadiusz Milik are some of the top players that joined the Turin-based club.

Matthijs de Ligt, Alvaro Morata, Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey are the top players that left the club. Allegri seems to be rebuilding the club with the overhaul that took effect at the beginning of the season.

Juventus Director Maurizio Arrivabene further fueled discussions around Allegri's fate after making an off-the-cuff comment that was picked up and shared as a viral video on Twitter.

Responding to a fan who had engaged him, Arrivabene was heard posing: “Then you pay for who comes next?”

Arrivabene, however, refuted the statement clarifying that it was just a joke and nothing more.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli (L) and club director Maurizio Arrivabene are keen to see the European Super League
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli (L) and club director Maurizio Arrivabene are keen to see the European Super League IMAGO / NurPhoto

“Let’s make things clear. When I left the restaurant, a fan shouted that we should sack Allegri if we don’t win and I replied with the first joke that crossed my mind. It’s ridiculous to create a case for something like that,” Arrivabene told Prime Video before the Juventus game.

Allegri’s first stint at Juventus was a successful one with 11 trophies pocketed in a period of 5 years. His second spell has had a worrying trend of many losses week in week out.

Many Juventus fans have been questioning his tactics after his return as they think that he probably ran out of ideas when he left the club in 2019. The substitutions that he makes nowadays are alarming and they sometimes don’t add merge with the tempo of the game.

After the final whistle in their clash with Benfica, Di Maria was seen asking Milik why he was subbed off hence raising a heated conversation if the players have faith in Allegri. He was asked on the same and he answered cheekily.

Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria (Twitter/RoyNemer) Pulse Nigeria

“Angel only had half a training session with the squad and needed playing time to regain fitness. I took Milik off because we were struggling with only two midfielders. I had to take a striker off, I took Milik off, who seemed more tired,” he said.

Allegri’s future is truly in jeopardy and it won’t be long before we hear of his departure if Juventus continues to perform dismally.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

