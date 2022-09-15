Could Massimiliano Allegri be sacked after a poor run of results?

After Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Benfica, it is not certain if the Juventus Board has faith in Allegri and if it will back him up from now onwards.

There was an overhaul at Juventus at the beginning of the season with new players coming in under Allegri’s approval. For instance, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Arkadiusz Milik are some of the top players that joined the Turin-based club.

Matthijs de Ligt, Alvaro Morata, Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey are the top players that left the club. Allegri seems to be rebuilding the club with the overhaul that took effect at the beginning of the season.

Director Arrivabene trending after comment on replacing Allegri

Juventus Director Maurizio Arrivabene further fueled discussions around Allegri's fate after making an off-the-cuff comment that was picked up and shared as a viral video on Twitter.

Responding to a fan who had engaged him, Arrivabene was heard posing: “Then you pay for who comes next?”

Arrivabene, however, refuted the statement clarifying that it was just a joke and nothing more.

“Let’s make things clear. When I left the restaurant, a fan shouted that we should sack Allegri if we don’t win and I replied with the first joke that crossed my mind. It’s ridiculous to create a case for something like that,” Arrivabene told Prime Video before the Juventus game.

Allegri’s first stint at Juventus was a successful one with 11 trophies pocketed in a period of 5 years. His second spell has had a worrying trend of many losses week in week out.

Di Maria and Milik confusion on the pitch

Many Juventus fans have been questioning his tactics after his return as they think that he probably ran out of ideas when he left the club in 2019. The substitutions that he makes nowadays are alarming and they sometimes don’t add merge with the tempo of the game.

After the final whistle in their clash with Benfica, Di Maria was seen asking Milik why he was subbed off hence raising a heated conversation if the players have faith in Allegri. He was asked on the same and he answered cheekily.

“Angel only had half a training session with the squad and needed playing time to regain fitness. I took Milik off because we were struggling with only two midfielders. I had to take a striker off, I took Milik off, who seemed more tired,” he said.