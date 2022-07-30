TRANSFERS

Barcelona president breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo snub

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Joan Laporta has explained why Ronaldo's move to Barcelona didn't happen

Barcelona were reportedly offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo form Manchester United this season
Barcelona were reportedly offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo form Manchester United this season

Earlier this month, rumours had circulated the media that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, was offered to Catalan giants FC Barcelona this summer.

Recommended articles

It's no secret that Ronaldo desires an exit from Manchester United, after a disappointing return saw the Red devils finish in sixth place, while also missing out on Champions League football in a serious hammer blow to the team.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, also refused to deny claims that Barcelona were offered the chance to sign the wantaway star by his agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo's intentions are purely understood to be a strong desire to compete in the Champions League next season, after United missed out at the end of the last campaign.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Jules Koundé: Destination Chelsea or Barcelona?

Barcelona reach agreement for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Interested FC, Charity FC, Congratulations FC and the real truth behind the nicknames

Barca are able to offer Ronaldo that opportunity following their second-place finish in La Liga last season.

However, a move to Barcelona would have been awkward anyway being that Ronaldo already played for the Catalan's eternal rivals Real Madrid with whom he spent 9 years, sealing his 'legendary' status as one of the greatest goalscorers in football history.

Speaking in a recent interview, Barca president refused to deny rumours of a potential move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Well, this type of story is all within the process of the summer window. There always appears a lot of news. But in the end the truth is we wanted Lewandowski," he told CBS Sports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Barcelona president Joan Laporta AFP

"We have a very good relationship with Jorge Mendes. I have known him for a long time. He is one of the best player agents.

'He knows how to do his job and I respect him. In this case, we decided to go for Lewandowski and knew he was crucial to our success.'

"So we went to Bayern instead. This is the reality. '

'The other [Ronaldo] topic is just part of the 'little history' of football. It's a very nice story, but you will always hear lots of contradictory news about it." he added.

When asked to confirm if he ever considered making a move for Ronaldo, Laporta held firm against making any statement.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta welcomed Robert Lewandowski to the club this summer
Barcelona president Joan Laporta welcomed Robert Lewandowski to the club this summer Pulse Nigeria

"We got Lewandowski. He was our main target and I prefer not to comment further." Laporta said.

However, Barcelona rather had other ideas in mind, bringing in yet another prolific striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Raphinha from Leeds to boost their attack.

Those deals already cast doubts over a possible move for Ronaldo, who remains at the Red Devils despite his demands to be allowed to leave the club.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Barcelona were reportedly offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo form Manchester United this season

    Barcelona president breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo snub

  • Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history (Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)

    Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

  • Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

    Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Recommended articles

Kamaru Usman to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kamaru Usman to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Barcelona president breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo snub

Barcelona president breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo snub

Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 20 most capped players in the world

Top 20 most capped players in the world

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag makes interesting dugout change at OT

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag makes interesting dugout change at OT

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira to likely go to jail

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, confirmed news of their split in June 2022
PULSE OF THE DAY

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Pulse of The Day featuring Frenkie de Jong and Thomas Partey.

Shujaa off to flying start at Commonwealth Games

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Alvin Otieno of Kenya makes a break during the Pool B match between Ireland and Kenya on day one of the HSBC London Sevens on May 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
TRANSFERS

'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

Joan Laporta speaks on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona as well as a potential return
PREMIER LEAGUE

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag makes interesting dugout change at OT

Erik Ten Hag is taking charge of everything at Manchester United.

“Sunday, the King plays” - Cristiano Ronaldo declares he will play for Man United despite asking to leave the club

Wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo announces his availability to play for Manchester United again