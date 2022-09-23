Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo in trouble after being charged with improper conduct by the English FA

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by the English FA for his behaviour in a game against Everton in April.

Ronaldo featured for Manchester United as they lost 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park and he slapped a mobile phone out of the hand of a teenage fan as he headed toward the tunnel.

He has now been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 relating to improper and/or violent conduct following the incident.

14-year-old Jake Harding tried to film Ronaldo on his phone as he limped off the pitch at Goodison Park following United's 1-0 defeat but the Portuguese star slapped the phone out of his hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated, breaking a fan's mobile phone in the process. He has since apologized for the act
Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated, breaking a fan's mobile phone in the process. He has since apologized for the act Getty Images

His mother, Sarah Kelly claimed that her son was left with a bruised hand and an investigation was carried out by the Merseyside Police which resulted in Ronaldo being cautioned.

The FA charge five months later is the first definitive action to be taken against Ronaldo in this matter and remains to be seen what the outcome will be for the Portuguese star.

A statement from Manchester United on the incident read: “We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. We will be supporting the player in his response to the charge.”

Ronaldo apologised on social media after the incident became public and even invited the boy to watch a game at Old Trafford as his guest but his mother declined the invitation.

“It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game,” Ronaldo said.

The statement continued, “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

