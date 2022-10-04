TRANSFERS

Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United in January

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

It appears the Portuguese will leave the Red Devils when the transfer window opens in January as Manchester United is ready to sanction the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on from the bench during the Manchester derby defeat to City.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on from the bench during the Manchester derby defeat to City.

Premier League club, Manchester United, is finally ready to let club legend Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club once the transfer window reopens.

Recommended articles

According to the latest reports, Ronaldo could end his nightmares at the club as early as the winter window in January as United will now sanction his departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season. Pulse Nigeria

This comes after the 37-year-od superstar was snubbed in the embarrassing defeat to Manchester City on Sunday by manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo could barely watch from the bench as their neighbours humiliated the Red Devils 6-3 at the Etihad.

United manager, Ten Hag, who stopped Ronaldo from leaving the club in the summer, explained after the game that he left out the football legend from the game against City 'out of respect'.

From left: A collage of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Fred and Erik Ten Hag
From left: A collage of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Fred and Erik Ten Hag AFP

However, following backlash from notable United legends and pundits after the derby, the Dutchman and the club seem ready to finally let the player leave the club.

Just two months after the club insisted the player isn't available for a move away from the club, United has agreed to sanction Ronaldo's departure.

The former Real Madrid forward has struggled for game time this season, having played just 80 minutes of football in the Premier League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse

Ronaldo last started for United in the in-famous 4-0 defeat at Brentford earlier in September.

His current contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, which means the club will want to avoid losing him leave on free in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEL.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEL. Getty Images

United switches attention to the Europa League this Thursday and Ronaldo could be back in contention for a start at Omonia Nicosia.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier

    Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

  • Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on from the bench during the Manchester derby defeat to City.

    Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United in January

  • From left: Brendan Rodgers, James Maddison and Gareth Southgate

    Rodgers calls for James Maddison to be included in England’s World Cup squad

Recommended articles

Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United in January

Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United in January

Rodgers calls for James Maddison to be included in England’s World Cup squad

Rodgers calls for James Maddison to be included in England’s World Cup squad

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Trending

A collage of Romelu Lukaku (left) and Luis Suarez (right)
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Rafael Nadal is now the outright leader in Tennis men’s history with 22 Grand Slam Major Singles titles.
TENNIS

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

Leicester humiliated Nottingham Forest on Monday night in the Premier League and James Maddison was the star of the show
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea salutes the travelling supporters at full time during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 1, 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Kenyan Amos Kipruto (L) and his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (R) react after their finishing the men s category in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.
ATHLETICS

London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

ichael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August 3, 2022
TRENDING

Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier
TRENDING

Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

Frenkie de Jong (right) celebrates scoring the winner for Barcelona against Alaves on Sunday.
UCL

Man United target left out of squad for blockbuster Champions League tie