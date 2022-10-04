Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United in January

According to the latest reports, Ronaldo could end his nightmares at the club as early as the winter window in January as United will now sanction his departure.

This comes after the 37-year-od superstar was snubbed in the embarrassing defeat to Manchester City on Sunday by manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo could barely watch from the bench as their neighbours humiliated the Red Devils 6-3 at the Etihad.

United manager, Ten Hag, who stopped Ronaldo from leaving the club in the summer, explained after the game that he left out the football legend from the game against City 'out of respect'.

However, following backlash from notable United legends and pundits after the derby, the Dutchman and the club seem ready to finally let the player leave the club.

Red Devils to let Ronaldo leave in January

Just two months after the club insisted the player isn't available for a move away from the club, United has agreed to sanction Ronaldo's departure.

The former Real Madrid forward has struggled for game time this season, having played just 80 minutes of football in the Premier League this season.

Ronaldo last started for United in the in-famous 4-0 defeat at Brentford earlier in September.

His current contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, which means the club will want to avoid losing him leave on free in the summer.

