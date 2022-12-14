Why Ronaldo could 'kick out' his agent and other stories making headlines in football today

Cristiano Ronaldo

Problems are continuing to build up for Cristiano Ronaldo and it has been reported that he is not on good terms with his long-term friend and agent, Jorge Mendes.

Clubs have started to contact Ronaldo directly instead of using his agent. This signifies that their relationship has deteriorated and as a result, Ronaldo could end up operating on his own.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned his teammate Rafael Leao from joining Chelsea Football Club amid uncertainties over his future.

Leao plays as a midfielder and he has stalled his contract talks with Milan as he tries to figure out his next club. The midfielder impressed in Qatar with Portugal.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema could feature in Real Madrid's first game after the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the forward said to be recovering quickly after picking up an injury at the tournament.

Benzema was injured during a training session in Qatar and he hasn't played a single game for France since then. The forward was spotted in Madrid's training session recently.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has no idea when Jadon Sancho will return to action after a series of heart-to-heart talks with the winger.

Eden Hazard is ready to quit Real Madrid and move to the USA to play there. These rumours have surfaced after Madrid put it open that they were ready to offload the former Chelsea star.