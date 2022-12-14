ADVERTISEMENT
Why Ronaldo could 'kick out' his agent and other stories making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.
From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Problems are continuing to build up for Cristiano Ronaldo and it has been reported that he is not on good terms with his long-term friend and agent, Jorge Mendes.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after a 1-0 loss to Morocco in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after a 1-0 loss to Morocco in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022. AFP

READ: Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

Clubs have started to contact Ronaldo directly instead of using his agent. This signifies that their relationship has deteriorated and as a result, Ronaldo could end up operating on his own.

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned his teammate Rafael Leao from joining Chelsea Football Club amid uncertainties over his future.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on November 17, 2022.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic on November 17, 2022. AFP

Leao plays as a midfielder and he has stalled his contract talks with Milan as he tries to figure out his next club. The midfielder impressed in Qatar with Portugal.

Karim Benzema could feature in Real Madrid's first game after the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the forward said to be recovering quickly after picking up an injury at the tournament.

Karim Benzema during the official training for France national team on November 19, 2022.
Karim Benzema during the official training for France national team on November 19, 2022. AFP

Benzema was injured during a training session in Qatar and he hasn't played a single game for France since then. The forward was spotted in Madrid's training session recently.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has no idea when Jadon Sancho will return to action after a series of heart-to-heart talks with the winger.

Eden Hazard is ready to quit Real Madrid and move to the USA to play there. These rumours have surfaced after Madrid put it open that they were ready to offload the former Chelsea star.

Manchester United are pressing on with plans to target Porto's Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa despite some less than convincing displays at the World Cup in Qatar.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
