UEL

'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is tallying his goals afresh after unlocking another milestone in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for the Red Devils as Manchester United secured their place into the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

Read Also

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attraction throughout the whole game after coming from the suspension that Erik ten Hag had approved due to his arrogance when United played Tottenham at Old Trafford on October 19, 2022.

Ronaldo had walked off the pitch even before the final whistle against Tottenham an action which angered Ten Hag as he suspended Ronaldo against Chelsea hence postponing goal number 701 for Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022. AFP

READ: 'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

Ronaldo has been struggling at United this season hence he has not been a regular starter at Old Trafford.

After Ten Hag confirmed that Ronaldo was going to start against Sheriff FC, most of the United fans were hoping that the forward would finally end his drought and score goal number 701.

The goal had taken so long to come but then as they always say, better late than never. This goal will boost Ronaldo's confidence in some way after having a tough start this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo on October 27, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo on October 27, 2022. AFP

Other United's goal-scorers were Diogo Dalot in the 44th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 65th minute. United could have scored many goals and this just shows that they need to improve on their finishing.

United will face Real Sociedad on November 3, 2022, for their last match of the group stage as they await the draw for their knock out fixtures.

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.

    'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

  • Alvaro Morata of Atletico de Madrid on October 26, 2022.

    'Bye bye Champions League'- Giants that have dropped to Europa

  • Paul Pogba and Neymar to feature on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

    Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr set to debut in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Recommended articles

'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

'Bye bye Champions League'- Giants that have dropped to Europa

'Bye bye Champions League'- Giants that have dropped to Europa

Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr set to debut in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr set to debut in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Did they make 'silly' decisions? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Did they make 'silly' decisions? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Michael Olunga- 'The man, the myth, the legend'

Michael Olunga- 'The man, the myth, the legend'

Why Frenkie de Jong is trending on Twitter today

Why Frenkie de Jong is trending on Twitter today

Why Mauro Icardi has sacked his estranged wife and other top trending stories in football today

Why Mauro Icardi has sacked his estranged wife and other top trending stories in football today

Conte unhappy with VAR decisions

Conte unhappy with VAR decisions

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

Trending

anchester City manager Pep Guardiola issues instructions to Erling Haaland on October 22, 2022.
INJURY UPDATE

Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury

Erling Haaland looked to have sustained an injury in Manchester City's draw with Borussia Dortmund
UCL

Guardiola reveals why Haaland, Cancelo were taken off in Man City's draw with Dortmund

Football Manager 23 Beta Guide
GAMING

Football Manager 2023 Early Access Beta Guide (All you need to know)

FIFA Uncovered

'FIFA Uncovered' is coming to Netflix this winter and here's what we know about it

Muller and Lewandowski UCL Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

UCL Matchday Live Update

Liverpool crushed Ajax 3-0 in the Champions League
UCL

'We need signings' - Reactions as Calvin Bassey's Ajax slip to Europa courtesy of Liverpool thrashing

Zinedine Zidane at the Ballon d Or awards on October 17, 2022.
ZIDANE

"I will be back soon"- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

Xavi Hernandez's FC Barcelona were unable to prevent a Bayern Munich win at Camp Nou
UCL

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League