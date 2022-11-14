TRENDING

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending and other top trending stories in football today

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Mount and David De Gea are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Mount and David De Gea
From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Mount and David De Gea

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag in an interview that was conducted by Piers Morgan on November 13, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022. AFP

READ: 'I don't respect Ten Hag!'- Why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't respect Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo and Ten Hag have brushed shoulders recently after the Dutch manager dropped him down the pecking order despite being a prolific player.

Mason Mount is set to enter the last 18 months of his Chelsea deal without agreeing new terms after stalemate in contract talks over extending his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Mason Mount during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James s Park on November 12, 2022.
Chelsea's Mason Mount during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James s Park on November 12, 2022. AFP

Mount is reluctant to agree to a new Chelsea deal as he weighs other options especially after it was rumoured that he wants to join Real Madrid.

David de Gea will be forced to take a significant pay cut if he signs a new deal with Manchester United on January 2023 after the World Cup.

. David De Gea of Manchester United, during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on October 9, 2022.
. David De Gea of Manchester United, during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on October 9, 2022. AFP

De Gea's contract will be up on June 2023 and he is ready to stay at Manchester United in a bid to help the club go back to its glory days.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney says Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham should start in England's first match at the World Cup in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho still does not have a place in the first-team dressing room at Carrington despite his start to life in the senior ranks.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has rejected the chance to play at the Qatar World Cup with Ghana and will instead hold off on deciding his international future.

