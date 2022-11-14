Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending and other top trending stories in football today

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag in an interview that was conducted by Piers Morgan on November 13, 2022.

AFP

Ronaldo and Ten Hag have brushed shoulders recently after the Dutch manager dropped him down the pecking order despite being a prolific player.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount is set to enter the last 18 months of his Chelsea deal without agreeing new terms after stalemate in contract talks over extending his time at Stamford Bridge.

AFP

Mount is reluctant to agree to a new Chelsea deal as he weighs other options especially after it was rumoured that he wants to join Real Madrid.

David De Gea

David de Gea will be forced to take a significant pay cut if he signs a new deal with Manchester United on January 2023 after the World Cup.

AFP

De Gea's contract will be up on June 2023 and he is ready to stay at Manchester United in a bid to help the club go back to its glory days.

More developing football stories

Former England captain Wayne Rooney says Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham should start in England's first match at the World Cup in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho still does not have a place in the first-team dressing room at Carrington despite his start to life in the senior ranks.