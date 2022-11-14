A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending and other top trending stories in football today
Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Mount and David De Gea are among the top trending stories in football today
Recommended articles
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag in an interview that was conducted by Piers Morgan on November 13, 2022.
Ronaldo and Ten Hag have brushed shoulders recently after the Dutch manager dropped him down the pecking order despite being a prolific player.
Mason Mount
Mason Mount is set to enter the last 18 months of his Chelsea deal without agreeing new terms after stalemate in contract talks over extending his time at Stamford Bridge.
Mount is reluctant to agree to a new Chelsea deal as he weighs other options especially after it was rumoured that he wants to join Real Madrid.
David De Gea
David de Gea will be forced to take a significant pay cut if he signs a new deal with Manchester United on January 2023 after the World Cup.
De Gea's contract will be up on June 2023 and he is ready to stay at Manchester United in a bid to help the club go back to its glory days.
More developing football stories
Former England captain Wayne Rooney says Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham should start in England's first match at the World Cup in a 4-4-1-1 formation.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho still does not have a place in the first-team dressing room at Carrington despite his start to life in the senior ranks.
Callum Hudson-Odoi has rejected the chance to play at the Qatar World Cup with Ghana and will instead hold off on deciding his international future.
More from category
-
Garnacho plays super-sub role with last minute goal to help Manchester United defeat Fulham
-
Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending and other top trending stories in football today
-
Top players snubbed from the 2022 World Cup squads