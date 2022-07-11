BREAKING

“Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag stated emphatically that Ronaldo is in his plans despite the Portuguese star wanting to leave.

Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten hag
Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten hag

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo and quelled some speculation surrounding the Portuguese star’s future.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo reportedly requested to leave Manchester United and there has been uncertainty about his next move but Ten Hag seems to believe otherwise.

The Dutch manager confirmed his intention to keep Ronaldo and insisted that the Portuguese legend remains in his plans for the coming season.

Sky Sports reports that Ten Hag made the following statement on Ronaldo, "I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

Ronaldo informs Manchester United about potential summer exit

Social media reactions as fans differ on Ronaldo to Chelsea transfer links

“I’m looking forward to working with him, he hasn’t told me that he wishes to leave, I’ve read but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he’s in our plans and we want to get success together,” Ten Hag said.

The new Manchester United boss said, “He's not with us, it’s due to personal issues, we’re planning with Ronaldo for the season, that is it.”

Ten Hag's statements about Ronaldo being in his plans negates the narrative that had been swirling around since the Dutchman was appointed.

Cristiano Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey Pulse Nigeria

The former Ajax manager plays a distinct brand of football, high intensity and pressing which many feared may be too much for 37-year-old Ronaldo.

The statement means Ten Hag is more open to working with Ronaldo than had been initially reported.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten hag

    “Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

  • WAFCON 2022 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

    Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

  • Tennis star Angela Okutuyi and Rose Marie

    President Uhuru Kenyatta's message to tennis star after Grand Slam Victory

Recommended articles

“Cristiano is not for sale - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

“Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

Kenya's World Cup dream not over despite heavy loss to Namibia

Kenya's World Cup dream not over despite heavy loss to Namibia

Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

President Uhuru Kenyatta's message to tennis star after Grand Slam Victory

President Uhuru Kenyatta's message to tennis star after Grand Slam Victory

Day 8 Roundup: Zambia top Group B, Cameroon, Tunisia make the quarterfinals

Day 8 Roundup: Zambia top Group B, Cameroon, Tunisia make the quarterfinals

Details of the 8 stadiums to be used during FIFA World Cup 2022

Details of the 8 stadiums to be used during FIFA World Cup 2022

Trending

President Uhuru Kenyatta's message to tennis star after Grand Slam Victory

Tennis star Angela Okutuyi and Rose Marie
WAFCON 2022

Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

WAFCON 2022 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings
BREAKING

“Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten hag
RUGBY

Kenya's World Cup dream not over despite heavy loss to Namibia

Namibia's wing Gerswin Mouton (L) is tackled by Kenya's fly-half Dominic Hamish Coulson (C) during the Rugby Africa Cup rugby union final match between Namibia and Kenya at the Maurice David Stadium in Aix-en-Provence, southeastern France, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)