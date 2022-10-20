EPL

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed by Erik ten Hag on October 19, 2022, as United thrashed Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford in the English Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on before walking to the tunnel to leave before at the end of the game Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, 2022.
There have been mixed reactions as Darwin Nunez performed to his expectations while Chelsea had to settle for spoils with Brentford in their EPL match.

Pressure is starting to mount on Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United especially after he was an unused substitute when Manchester United played against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was hoping to get some minutes in the tank only for it not to happen which triggered him to exit the bench early even before the final whistle was blown.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester on October 13, 2022.
Ronaldo has been starting from the bench on many occasions for United this season and his fan are getting about his future at the club.

Rumors have it that he will leave on January 2023 after the World Cup though nothing has been ascertained yet.

Chelsea fans were hoping to get another win under Graham Potter only for them to be held in a barren draw by Brentford as the EPL top 4 intensified.

Chelsea are 4th in the PL while Brentford are 9th with 20 and 14 points respectively. The draw left Brentford on the brighter side while Chelsea are now in the danger zone with a point away from United in the top four.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on October 19, 2022.
Brentford are currently negotiating with Thomas Frank who is their current manager to extend his contract since he has done great in the EPL after their promotion.

Nunez has been the topic of discussion ever since he moved to Liverpool from Benfica and life hasn't been easy for him at Anfield.

Liverpool have tethered their aspirations for 2022/23 to big-money signing Darwin Nunez
Nunez scored Liverpool's lone goal on October 19, 2022, as the Reds triumphed over West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League.

