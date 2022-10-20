PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed by Erik ten Hag

Pressure is starting to mount on Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United especially after he was an unused substitute when Manchester United played against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was hoping to get some minutes in the tank only for it not to happen which triggered him to exit the bench early even before the final whistle was blown.

AFP

Ronaldo has been starting from the bench on many occasions for United this season and his fan are getting about his future at the club.

Rumors have it that he will leave on January 2023 after the World Cup though nothing has been ascertained yet.

Chelsea share the spoils with Brentford

Chelsea fans were hoping to get another win under Graham Potter only for them to be held in a barren draw by Brentford as the EPL top 4 intensified.

Chelsea are 4th in the PL while Brentford are 9th with 20 and 14 points respectively. The draw left Brentford on the brighter side while Chelsea are now in the danger zone with a point away from United in the top four.

AFP

Brentford are currently negotiating with Thomas Frank who is their current manager to extend his contract since he has done great in the EPL after their promotion.

Darwin Nunez finds composure

Nunez has been the topic of discussion ever since he moved to Liverpool from Benfica and life hasn't been easy for him at Anfield.

AFP