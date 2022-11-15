A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Why Ronaldo could be on his way out of United and other top trending football stories
Cristiano Ronaldo, Édouard Mendy and Gareth Southgate are among the top trending stories in football today
Cristiano Ronaldo
It has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo held talks with Bayern Munich as he continues to look for an exit route before January 2023.
Manchester United are on the hand exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.
Edouard Mendy
Edouard Mendy is uncertain about his future at Chelsea with the super keeper thinking of an exit plan after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Mendy has come second to Kepa Arrizabalaga in recent games after the appointment of Graham Potter who replaced Thomas Tuchel. Mendy was a regular starter under Tuchel.
Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate has talked to his England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by urging them to make history in the tournament.
Southgate is under pressure to produce results after being relegated from the UEFA Nations League. Southgate's replacement has already been lined up incase things go south in Qatar.
More developing football stories
AS Roma are monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United as they really want to sign him to strengthen their attacking options.
West Ham United will give David Moyes more time to turn things around after having a poor start in the Premier League campaign.
Julen Lopetegui has revealed Wolves owners Fosun are "worried" about relegation and will provide another cash injection to help save their season.
