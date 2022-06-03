PREMIER LEAGUE

Ronaldo loses player of the year award

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

David De Gea was ever-present in United's league season after playing every minute, and making crucial saves.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, and Antonio Valencia are the only other players to have won the award more than once since its introduction in 2006.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, and Antonio Valencia are the only other players to have won the award more than once since its introduction in 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been snubbed by his Manchester United teammates in the club's end-of-season Players' Player of the Year award.

Recommended articles

United's shot-stopper David de Gea, was announced as the winner of the award on Friday following a subpar season that saw the Red Devils miss out on a UEFA Champions League spot, and finish trophyless.

During the season, De Gea won a total of seven Man-of-the-Match accolades, the same as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo finished the season as United's top-scoring player, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, including 18 in the Premier League: only behind Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, both of who shared the Premier League's, Golden Boot.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms Manchester United stay despite UCL miss

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 Premier League season

What Erik Ten Hag said about the future of 'ambitious giant' Ronaldo

The 37-year-old had a number of notable performances for United, including hat-tricks in 3-2 victories over Tottenham and Norwich, as well as seven men of the match awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter

The Portuguese also scored several late goals to help the Red Devils advance to the Champions League knockout stage before losing to Atletico Madrid.

However, his efforts were clearly insufficient to persuade his teammates to vote for him at the end of the season, and goalkeeper De Gea won the prize.

De Gea was ever-present in United's league season after playing every minute, and making crucial saves.

The Spaniard has now won the trophy four times, more than any other player.

David de Gea
David de Gea Imago

He won the club's player of the month title in November, December, and January, among other honours.

De Gea became the first United player to win the award three times in 2017/18, and he now has four with this win in 2021/22.

Cristiano Ronaldo and last year's winner Luke Shaw, and Antonio Valencia are the only other players to have won the award more than once since its introduction in 2006.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, and Antonio Valencia are the only other players to have won the award more than once since its introduction in 2006.

    Ronaldo loses player of the year award

  • empty

    10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

  • Algerian legend Rabah Madjer (R) has been found guilty of fraudulent practices by an Algiers court

    Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

Recommended articles

Ronaldo loses player of the year award

Ronaldo loses player of the year award

Asisat Oshoala models new Barcelona home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Asisat Oshoala models new Barcelona home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Horford inspired Boston Celtics shock Golden State Warriors to take Game 1

Horford inspired Boston Celtics shock Golden State Warriors to take Game 1

10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

Why PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania

Why PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania

Trending

Harambee Stars

Dortmund, Arsenal and Celtic declare interest in signing Kenyan defender

Gent's Joseph Okumu pictured during a press conference of Belgian soccer team KAA Gent, Wednesday 20 October 2021, in Belgrado, Serbia, ahead of tomorrow's Conference League game against Serbian team FK Partizan, on the third day (out of six) in the Group B of the UEFA Conference League group stage. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
SEASON REVIEW

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Alaba, Danjuma, Duro, Willian Jose and the Top 5 transfers of the La Liga season
FOOTBALL

Details of Mauro Icardi's exquisite holiday in Nairobi

PSG star Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara on vacation in Kenya
TRANSFERS

Why Ousmane Dembele’s supposed move to Chelsea is a good idea

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly set to reunite with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea
FOOTBALL

Why PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania

PSG star Ander Herrera and his wife Isabel Collado are currently in Tanzania
COMMENT

Real Madrid confirms the signing of Antonio Rudiger but who will drop to the bench on his arrival?

How Rudiger's signing will affect the current Real Madrid defensive setup
AFCON 2023Q

10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

empty

Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

Algerian legend Rabah Madjer (R) has been found guilty of fraudulent practices by an Algiers court