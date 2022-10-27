'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attraction throughout the whole game after coming from the suspension that Erik ten Hag had approved due to his arrogance when United played Tottenham at Old Trafford on October 19, 2022.

Ronaldo had walked off the pitch even before the final whistle against Tottenham an action which angered Ten Hag as he suspended Ronaldo against Chelsea hence postponing goal number 701 for Ronaldo.

AFP

Ronaldo has been struggling at United this season hence he has not been a regular starter at Old Trafford.

After Ten Hag confirmed that Ronaldo was going to start against Sheriff FC, most of the United fans were hoping that the forward would finally end his drought and score goal number 701.

The goal had taken so long to come but then as they always say, better late than never. This goal will boost Ronaldo's confidence in some way after having a tough start this season.

AFP

Other United's goal-scorers were Diogo Dalot in the 44th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 65th minute. United could have scored many goals and this just shows that they need to improve on their finishing.