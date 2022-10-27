UEL

'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo is tallying his goals afresh after unlocking another milestone in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for the Red Devils as Manchester United secured their place into the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attraction throughout the whole game after coming from the suspension that Erik ten Hag had approved due to his arrogance when United played Tottenham at Old Trafford on October 19, 2022.

Ronaldo had walked off the pitch even before the final whistle against Tottenham an action which angered Ten Hag as he suspended Ronaldo against Chelsea hence postponing goal number 701 for Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022. AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022. AFP

READ: 'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

Ronaldo has been struggling at United this season hence he has not been a regular starter at Old Trafford.

After Ten Hag confirmed that Ronaldo was going to start against Sheriff FC, most of the United fans were hoping that the forward would finally end his drought and score goal number 701.

The goal had taken so long to come but then as they always say, better late than never. This goal will boost Ronaldo's confidence in some way after having a tough start this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo on October 27, 2022. AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo on October 27, 2022. AFP

Other United's goal-scorers were Diogo Dalot in the 44th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 65th minute. United could have scored many goals and this just shows that they need to improve on their finishing.

United will face Real Sociedad on November 3, 2022, for their last match of the group stage as they await the draw for their knock out fixtures.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

