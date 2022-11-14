Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has warned Ghana and the other Group H teams that he’s coming to the World Cup to “win it.”

The Manchester United star and his country will face Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars will face Portugal in their opening game of the tournament, with a lot at stake for both teams.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an explosive interview that will be aired on Wednesday, Ronaldo opened up on his tumultuous second spell at Manchester United.

He slammed the club and its manager, Eric ten Hag, for disrespecting him, insisting he currently feels betrayed.

The 37-year-old added that he’s going to the World Cup to “win it for Portugal”, and then return to resolve things with United.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his final 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars boss announced his list for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.

