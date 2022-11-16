Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

In an interview with Piers Morgan this week, CR7 was frank about what it felt like to be overtaken with happiness and heartbreak after giving birth to his daughter and grieving the death of his son at the same time.

"It is probably the worst moment that has passed through my life since my father died," Ronaldo said.

“When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal, and when you have that problem, it's hard. As human beings, me and Georgina had quite difficult moments, because we don't understand why it happened to us. It was difficult, to be honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what's going on in that period of our life."

"I try to explain sometimes to my family and close friends, they say, 'I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment.'"

"It's hard to explain -- so difficult -- You don't know if you cry, you don't know if you smile, Because it's something you don't know how to react. You don't know what to do to be honest." Cristiano added.