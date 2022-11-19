Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

The Portuguese legend has had his wax figure unveiled by the world's greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds, New York.

The lifelike wax figure of Ronaldo features him in a Portugal jersey and in his trademark celebration stance.

Cristiano Ronaldo wax figure unveiled in Times Square

Ronaldo became the first athlete ever to accomplish a "Times Square takeover," a feat matched in exclusivity by being honoured with a Madame Tussauds wax figure.

The 37-year-old shared a video of the unveiling with a caption that read “Taking over Times Square with my new wax figure and showing Portugal to the world!”

Ronaldo gave a personal message to his fans and the cheering crowd who were there to witness it.

His face was projected along with his native country's destination brand Visit Portugal across multiple jumbotrons in the heart of New York City.

Prompted by CR7 himself, the audience celebrated his latest achievement by joining the G.O.A.T in striking his world-famous "siuuuuu" pose.

Madame Tussauds eulogises Cristiano Ronaldo

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most accomplished football icons of our time, or as New Yorkers say, 'soccer,' and we're so excited to be teaming up with Visit Portugal to do this special Time Square reveal of his wax figure ahead of the 2022 World Cup," said Madame Tussauds New York Head of Marketing Tiago Mogadouro.

"We're cheering Ronaldo on as he captains the Portugal national team and is welcomed into the sports experience here in our New York attraction," Mogadouro concluded.