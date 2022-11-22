'Always with you GOAT'- Reactions following Ronaldo's contract termination

Ronaldo made 346 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions and scored 145 goals for the Manchester-based club in the UK.

The man from Madeira broke many records during his first stint at the club some of which are untouched after more than 10 years while he was away.

Ronaldo's records at United

Last United player to win the Ballon d'Or. Last United player to win FIFA Puskas. Last United player to win the European Golden Shoe. Last United player to win the FIFA Player of the Year.

Many United fans have been angered by the club's decision to end the talisman's contract since they think Ronaldo's interview was his opinion.

Where it went wrong

Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Piers Morgan recently where he opened up to many 'dark' secrets concerning Manchester United.

He for instance stated that he has little respect for Erik ten Hag since he feels that the United manager doesn't respect him on many occasions.

He also opened up on how Manchester United betrayed him when his daughter was sick. The club didn't defend him when the media was attacking him.

United was angered by his sentiments and that is when the club decided to take an action against him. The termination of his contract was the end result of it all.